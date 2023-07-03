Williston Barracks / TT unit in Notch

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A1004158

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cote / Trooper Knight

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 7/2/23 2050 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 108S "The Notch" Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: Tractor trailer in the Notch

ACCUSED: Yusnier Suarez Anuez

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Florida City, FL

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the "Notch" in Cambridge for a tractor trailer that got stuck. The operator was identified as Yusnier Anuez, 36, of Florida City Florida. Anuez advised he ignored several signs that are posted stating tractor trailers are prohibited, as he was following his GPS. Multiple bystanders attempted to stop Anuez from entering the Notch, however he continued. The road was closed for several hours until Charlebois Towing removed the truck and trailer. Anuez was issued to tickets carrying a combined monetary fine of $3,544.00.

