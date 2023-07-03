Submit Release
News Search

There were 947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,305 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / TT unit in Notch

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1004158

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cote / Trooper Knight                            

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/2/23 2050 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 108S "The Notch" Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: Tractor trailer in the Notch

 

ACCUSED: Yusnier Suarez Anuez                                                

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Florida City, FL

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the "Notch" in Cambridge for a tractor trailer that got stuck. The operator was identified as Yusnier Anuez, 36, of Florida City Florida. Anuez advised he ignored several signs that are posted stating tractor trailers are prohibited, as he was following his GPS. Multiple bystanders attempted to stop Anuez from entering the Notch, however he continued. The road was closed for several hours until Charlebois Towing removed the truck and trailer. Anuez was issued to tickets carrying a combined monetary fine of $3,544.00.

 

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police

2777 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / TT unit in Notch

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more