Re: ROAD CLOSURE: The Notch Cambridge
The Notch has been re-opened for through traffic in both directions.
Thank you for your patience, please drive carefully!
Sent: Sunday, July 2, 2023 9:07 PM
Subject: ROAD CLOSURE: The Notch Cambridge
The Notch is completely blocked to through traffic from both sides due to a tt unit being stuck.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
