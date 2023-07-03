Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,432 in the last 365 days.

Re: ROAD CLOSURE: The Notch Cambridge

The Notch has been re-opened for through traffic in both directions. 


Thank you for your patience, please drive carefully!


Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173


From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam <Miriam.Serna-Ginsburg@vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, July 2, 2023 9:07 PM
To: AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>; AOT - Traffic Alert <AOT.TrafficAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROAD CLOSURE: The Notch Cambridge

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

(Barracks name)


News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification


The Notch is completely blocked to through traffic from both sides due to a tt unit being stuck.


This incident is expected to last until further notice. Updates will be provided as appropriate.  


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.



Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173


You just read:

Re: ROAD CLOSURE: The Notch Cambridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more