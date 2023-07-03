Westminster / Aggravated Assault W/ Weapon
CASE#: 23B1004371
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 6/18/2023 @ 2200
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence located on Knapp Road, Cavendish
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
ACCUSED: Jessica Bjorge
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
VICTIM: Michele Demond
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/2/2023, Vermont State Police received a complaint of a citizen dispute at a residence on Knapp Road in the town of Cavendish, Vermont. While investigating, Troopers received information of a separate incident that had occurred weeks prior.
Subsequent investigation revealed Bjorge had threatened Demond with a knife and attempted to strike her with the object. Bjorge was subsequently arrested and brought back to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Bjorge was released with a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 7/3/2023 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/3/2023 at 1230
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
