Westminster / Aggravated Assault W/ Weapon

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1004371

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Joseph Galusha                           

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 6/18/2023 @ 2200

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence located on Knapp Road, Cavendish

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

 

ACCUSED: Jessica Bjorge                                              

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

VICTIM: Michele Demond

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/2/2023, Vermont State Police received a complaint of a citizen dispute at a residence on Knapp Road in the town of Cavendish, Vermont. While investigating, Troopers received information of a separate incident that had occurred weeks prior.

 

Subsequent investigation revealed Bjorge had threatened Demond with a knife and attempted to strike her with the object. Bjorge was subsequently arrested and brought back to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Bjorge was released with a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 7/3/2023 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/3/2023 at 1230            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

