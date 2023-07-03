Westminster / Aggravated Assault W/ Weapon

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1004371

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 6/18/2023 @ 2200

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence located on Knapp Road, Cavendish

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

ACCUSED: Jessica Bjorge

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VICTIM: Michele Demond

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/2/2023, Vermont State Police received a complaint of a citizen dispute at a residence on Knapp Road in the town of Cavendish, Vermont. While investigating, Troopers received information of a separate incident that had occurred weeks prior.

Subsequent investigation revealed Bjorge had threatened Demond with a knife and attempted to strike her with the object. Bjorge was subsequently arrested and brought back to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Bjorge was released with a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 7/3/2023 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/3/2023 at 1230

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.