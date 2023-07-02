Submit Release
News Search

There were 947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,351 in the last 365 days.

Campaign for the rights of fishing vessel crews

The interview of the M. Nour, National Coordinator of the ILO’s 8.7 Accelerator Lab in Indonesia, with RRI, a State-owned radio network in Indonesia, on the elimination of forced labour in fishing sector. The interview is part of the ILO campaign on labour rights in fishing sector.

You just read:

Campaign for the rights of fishing vessel crews

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more