DOLPHIN DISCOVERY PUNTA CANA WILL HAVE INCREDIBLE ACTIVITIES ALL MONTH OF JULY

Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana announced that throughout the month of July, it will have fun and exciting activities for adults, teenagers, and children.

PUNTA CANA, REPUBLICA DOMINICANA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana, the habitat in the Dominican Republic of The Dolphin Company family, a park operator with a global presence, announced that throughout the month of July, it will have fun and exciting activities for adults, teenagers, and children.

Every weekend of the month, people who visit Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana to swim with dolphins will have the opportunity to participate in the various activities that the habitat, located in a special destiny for shore excursions in Punta Cana, will carry out, among which stand-out karaoke, foam parties, a giant inflatable slide, raffle, and many more surprises.

In addition, on Saturday the 29th and Sunday the 30th of July, its visitors will be able to commemorate Father's Day as a family since Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana will celebrate with an incredible party with music, raffles, gifts, dances, among many other fun activities, especially for the parents.

“We are very excited about our activities for the month of July; we invite the residents and visitors of this paradise to come and enjoy the different activities that the habitat offers for all family members. Remember that we are already in summer and that there is nothing better than coming to enjoy the pool, music, and foam parties, among many other activities and surprises”, said Jesús Sánchez, General Manager of Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana.

The activities described above are free and are included in any educational interaction packages with dolphins offered by Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana, who every month is innovating activities to offer its visitors so that they live The Experience of a Lifetime.

Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana, The best swim with dolphins in Punta Cana!

