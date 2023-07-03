CHILDRENS TELEVISION PROGRAM - PIG CLUB LIVE SHOW IN MARGATE, FLORIDA - JULY 13, 2023

THE ANSWER IS............

Interactive show that educates and entertains.

Children’s Show- “The Pig Club” July 13th, 2023 1pm - 2pm

FKA Margate’s Best Summer Camp, 7352 W. Atlantic Blvd., Margate, FL 33063

Children’s show, The Pig Club, is filming live at Family Knowledge Action Martial Arts, in Margate, Florida on July 13th, 2023 – 1pm to 2pm.

The Pig Club is the only television show addressing the obesity epidemic. Exercise and nutrition need to be taught early in life.



Childhood obesity rates tripled in the U.S. over the past 30 years, and further surged during theCOVID-19 pandemic—with more children gaining weight at younger ages and racial and economic disparities persisting. The pandemic exacerbated issues that were already part of the problem. Ongoing factors contributing to childhood obesity include sedentary behavior, exposure to junk food advertising, and limited access to healthy food.

Interventions to help children lose weight need to avoid perpetuating weight stigma, which can increase the risk of eating disorders, experts said. One solution is to shift the focus from weight loss to developing healthy behaviors.

This fun interactive show features competition and participation while educating with messages of exercise, nutrition and family values. There is an obesity epidemic in the United States and no one has made a dent in addressing the problem. This show is needed now, more than ever.

The percentage of children and adolescents with obesity has more than tripled in the U.S. since the 1970’s. Adults also will benefit from the messages of the show, as the rates of American adults with obesity has increased from 30.5% in 1999 to 41.9% in 2020. Healthcare costs can only decrease if we have healthy citizens.

The show is geared towards children ages 5 to 11, but has many jokes that are entertaining for all ages. It is a throwback to great children’s programing of the past and promises to fill the gap left by TV icons Fred Rogers and Captain Kangaroo.

“There is a need for a wholesome show that focuses on educating kids in a fun and clever way,” says health educator Mike Marine of Delray Beach, Florida, who founded the Pig Club when he was a junior high school student. He published, “The Daily Grunt” and now, years later, he’s bringing The Pig Club show to children. The show teaches self-respect, treating people right and the benefits of exercise and nutrition by combining a powerful educational message with humor and audience participation.

