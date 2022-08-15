Campers Loved The Pig Club Live at FIU

Lenlard

Children’s Show- “The Pig Club Live” was filmed on Friday, August 12, 2022

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami, FL — Children’s television show, The Pig Club, entertained campers on their last day of camp. The live show was performed under the grandstands at Wise Choice Summer Camp at Riccardo Silva Stadium, on Miami’s FIU Campus last Friday, August 12th, 2022.

Four campers were selected to compete to be crowned, “The Pig of the Week”. Competitions included pig trivia, pie eating, mudslinging and pig poise. Every child participated cheering on their fellow campers, singing songs, cheering and exercising.

The kids loved it, said camp director, Janice Lissa. Anthony, aged 7, was the winner of the competition. He was so happy, he wouldn’t give his crown back when the show ended!

No other television show is addressing the obesity epidemic in this country” says health educator Mike Marine. The percentage of children and adolescents with obesity has more than tripled in the U.S. since the 1970’s. The rate of adult obesity has increased from 30.5% in 1999 to 42.4% in 2021. Healthcare costs can only decrease if we have healthy citizens.

It might come as a shock, but very few states require recess. Illinois, Louisiana, and Missouri are the only states which actually require time slotted to free-play at school. Only 4 percent of elementary schools, 7 percent of middle schools and 2 percent of high schools have daily P.E. the entire school year. Twenty-two percent of schools have no P.E. at all.

Despite warnings about obesity and unhealthy diets, American kids and adolescents are eating even more fast food. On any given day in the United States, more than 36% of children consume fast food.

And it’s getting worse, not better.

Lack of physical exercise and more junk food is a prescription for obesity.

The incidence of type 2 diabetes in children appears to have doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, data from two new US studies suggest.

And no one is doing a damn thing about it!

That is until The Pig Club television show.

The pig club attacks the obesity epidemic in a 3-pronged approach:

1) Exercise – the Pig Club teaches the value of exercise. Children participate in exercises and are cheered on by the audience.

2) Encouraging eating of low fat foods – in the Pig Club, we pig out on healthy fruits and vegetables. In the pie eating contest, our pies are made of healthy fruits with no crust.

3) Discouraging high-fat junk foods that are not healthy



The characters in the show include King T-Bone- the wise leader of the club; Lenlard- a work out enthusiast; Sgt. Pork- defender of patriotism; Karham- a “hammy” performer reminiscent of Britney Spears; Rachsow- a genius pig who teaches the value of education and Rebacon- the happy and enthusiastic Pig Club cheerleader.

The Pig Club mixes fun with education. Exercise, eating healthy and family values are combined with engaging competition. There is an obesity epidemic in the United States and no one has made a dent in addressing the problem. This show is needed now, more than ever.

The show is geared towards children ages 5 to 11, but has many “wink wink” jokes that are entertaining for all ages. It is a throwback to great children’s programing of the past and promises to fill the gap left by TV icons Fred Rogers and Captain Kangaroo.

“There is a need for a wholesome show that focuses on educating kids in a fun and clever way,” says health educator Mike Marine of Delray Beach, Florida, who founded the Pig Club when he was a junior high school student. He published, “The Daily Grunt” and now, years later, he’s bringing The Pig Club show to children. The show teaches self-respect, treating people right and the benefits of exercise and nutrition by combining a powerful educational message with humor and audience participation.

