Airport Tower Wins International TOBY Award at BOMA International 2023 Conference
After winning The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY) award at the local and regional levels, OC's Airport Tower won the 2023 International TOBY award.
The recognition of Airport Tower with the international TOBY Award is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional building management and operations.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Airport Tower, the esteemed 17-story Class 'A' high-rise office building owned and professionally managed by The Muller Company, has achieved yet another remarkable milestone by winning the prestigious international TOBY Award. The announcement was made at the highly anticipated BOMA International TOBY Awards Gala, held on June 27, 2023, as part of the BOMA 2023 Conference in Kansas City.
— Jon M. Muller, owner of The Muller Company
The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY) Awards are the most esteemed accolades in the commercial real estate industry, recognizing excellence in building management and operations across various categories. After securing victories at the local and regional levels, Airport Tower emerged victorious in the international competition, solidifying its status as an industry-leading establishment.
Airport Tower's triumph at the international level is a testament to the unparalleled commitment to excellence showcased by The Muller Company and their entire team. From community impact to tenant and employee relations programs, energy management, accessibility, emergency evacuation procedures, building personnel training programs, and overall quality indicators, Airport Tower excelled in all aspects evaluated by the judges.
"The recognition of Airport Tower with the international TOBY Award is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional building management and operations," said Jon M. Muller, owner of The Muller Company. "We are immensely proud of our team's relentless efforts, which have set a new standard for the industry."
The TOBY Awards serve as a showcase of the industry's best practices, and Airport Tower's victory further solidifies its position as a leading office building. Located at the corner of Von Karman Avenue and Martin Street, the 17-story high-rise stands as a symbol of excellence in the Orange County Airport area, offering a prime location for businesses. The Energy Star and LEED Gold Certified building's commitment to sustainability, coupled with its outstanding management, make it a premier choice for discerning tenants.
With the international TOBY Award now added to its accolades, Airport Tower continues to raise the bar in the commercial real estate sector. Congratulations to The Muller Company and everyone involved in the success of Airport Tower on this remarkable achievement.
