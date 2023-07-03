Fourth of July - A Time to Celebrate Freedom

Remember to keep pet family members safe during festivities.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents of the United States pay tribute to the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress every July 4th. The Declaration of Independence puts forth the principles of government that the colonists believed in, such as the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Americans celebrate the freedom that comes with being a part of the United States of America. For many, the Fourth of July is a time to reflect on the history of our great nation and the sacrifices made to keep us free.

It is also a time to celebrate the many blessings we have as Americans. Celebrations range from community firework displays and parades to more casual family and friends cookouts and barbecues. This holiday is all about spending time with family and loved ones. It’s about enjoying the many freedoms that we are so fortunate to have.

Remember to take care of pets and animals while enjoying the holiday. Atlanta News First published this helpful CNN article, How to keep pets safe over the Fourth of July weekend last year. This news piece provides tips to help people keep their animal family members safe during fireworks.

No matter how you choose to spend your Fourth of July holiday, take a moment to remember the freedoms that we all enjoy as citizens of this great nation. From the freedom to worship as we choose to the freedom to pursue our dreams, we have much to be grateful for.

Happy Fourth of July!

