Fourth of July - A Time to Celebrate Freedom

Photo American flag and fireworks

Beagle with American flag background

Remember to keep pet family members safe during festivities.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents of the United States pay tribute to the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress every July 4th. The Declaration of Independence puts forth the principles of government that the colonists believed in, such as the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Americans celebrate the freedom that comes with being a part of the United States of America. For many, the Fourth of July is a time to reflect on the history of our great nation and the sacrifices made to keep us free.

It is also a time to celebrate the many blessings we have as Americans. Celebrations range from community firework displays and parades to more casual family and friends cookouts and barbecues. This holiday is all about spending time with family and loved ones. It’s about enjoying the many freedoms that we are so fortunate to have.

Remember to take care of pets and animals while enjoying the holiday. Atlanta News First published this helpful CNN article, How to keep pets safe over the Fourth of July weekend last year. This news piece provides tips to help people keep their animal family members safe during fireworks.

No matter how you choose to spend your Fourth of July holiday, take a moment to remember the freedoms that we all enjoy as citizens of this great nation. From the freedom to worship as we choose to the freedom to pursue our dreams, we have much to be grateful for.

Happy Fourth of July!

* * * * *

American Equine Awareness presents this news piece.

Donna Brorein, AEA Advocacy News
American Equine Awareness
+1 770-870-7589
advocacynews@proton.me

You just read:

Fourth of July - A Time to Celebrate Freedom

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Donna Brorein, AEA Advocacy News
American Equine Awareness
+1 770-870-7589 advocacynews@proton.me
Company/Organization
American Equine Awareness
Advocacy News & Public Awareness
Alpharetta, Georgia, 30009
United States
+1 770-870-7589
Visit Newsroom
About

American Equine Allies Association, a non-profit, is a horse and burro advocacy and awareness program. American Equine Awareness, our news program, shares issues and information through distribution.

More From This Author
Fourth of July - A Time to Celebrate Freedom
Wild Lands Wild Lives - BLM’s Public Lands Rule Comment Period Extended to July 5th. Chance to Rebalance Public Land Use
Equine Collaborative International Hosts Wyoming Wild Horses Series Part 2 With Presenter Jim Brown June 21st
View All Stories From This Author