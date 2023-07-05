NY Best Medical and Nevvon Partner to Improve Compliance Tracking in the Home Care Industry
Driving Innovation in Healthcare through Strategic PartnershipNEW YORK, NY, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevvon, a leading e-training solution for home care agencies, and NY Best Medical, a renowned private medical practice that provides a variety of comprehensive healthcare services, are delighted to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing compliance tracking in the home care industry.
This powerful collaboration brings together two organizations, each spearheaded by former home care owner/operators who intimately understand the challenges of running a home care agency. James Cohen, Nevvon's CEO and Co-Founder, and Anatoliy Binshteyn, NY Best Medical's CEO, identified crucial industry pain points through their firsthand experience, leading to the formation of their respective companies. Their unique insights into the sector's needs fuel the mission to enhance and streamline compliance and caregiver education in the home care industry.
Anatoliy Binshteyn expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "At NY Best Medical, we are committed to providing top-quality healthcare services and aiding agencies in maintaining the highest standards of medical compliance. Through this partnership with Nevvon, we aim to offer innovative solutions that streamline compliance tracking, thereby making the hiring process faster and ensuring both caregivers and agencies remain compliant."
NY Best Medical, known for its wide range of services including pre-employment physicals, TB and MMR vaccinations, and annual physicals, among others, will now work alongside Nevvon, whose state-of-the-art Learning Management System provides a user-friendly platform for tracking, reminding, documenting, and generating completion certificates for caregiver training including compliance training.
James Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of Nevvon, highlights the significance of the partnership. "Joining forces with NY Best Medical allows us to create a comprehensive compliance solution for home care agencies. By combining their expertise in medical compliance with our innovative e-training platform, we can ensure that caregivers not only receive the best training but also stay on top of their ongoing medical compliance requirements."
By synergizing NY Best Medical's in-depth medical compliance services and Nevvon's robust training and tracking platform, the partnership seeks to transform how agencies stay compliant, making it faster, easier, and more efficient.
For more information about this partnership and how NY Best Medical and Nevvon can help your home care agency streamline compliance and training, please visit www.nevvon.com or www.nybestmedical.com.
About Nevvon
Nevvon is a global e-training solution trusted by home care agencies to achieve regulatory compliance while saving time and money. For more information, visit www.nevvon.com.
About NY Best Medical
NY Best Medical is an accredited private medical practice providing quality care for a wide range of health concerns. Their services include physical examinations, vaccinations, and drug testing services. For more information, visit www.nybestmedical.com.
