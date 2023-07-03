Upholding Justice: Impact of Affirmative Action Ruling on Minority Communities, Acknowledging Thurgood Marshall's Legacy
From the 23 Affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development CouncilNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On the occasion of Justice Thurgood Marshall's 115th birthday, the 23 Regional Presidents' of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) unite to honor his remarkable legacy in the fight against discrimination. As leaders and advocates for over 15,000 certified minority businesses, we express resolute disappointment and unwavering opposition to the recent Supreme Court ruling that undermines affirmative action in college admissions.
The groundbreaking decision, overturning a longstanding precedent, deals a severe blow to the equal opportunities that affirmative action has provided to Black and Latino students in higher education. As representatives of diverse communities, we firmly believe in the transformative power of affirmative action to address historical inequities and pave the way for the success of underrepresented individuals.
The persistent racial wealth gap in our nation remains a pressing issue, affecting not only Black and Hispanic families but also the local, regional, and national economy at large. Recognizing this reality, the Presidents stand united in their commitment to advocate for equal access to educational and economic opportunities. We emphasize the value of diverse perspectives and the necessity of cultivating inclusive learning environments that prepare students for the realities of a diverse workforce, while also acknowledging the significant contributions of minority businesses.
We call upon lawmakers, educational institutions, community leaders, and corporate entities to join us in our pursuit of educational and economic equity, rejecting policies that perpetuate systemic inequalities. While the vision of a colorblind society remains an aspiration, we cannot ignore the fact, as Justice Sonia Sotomayor rightly noted, that race has always mattered and continues to matter.
Together, we have the power to strive toward a society that embraces the principles of diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunity for all. This pursuit is not a zero-sum game but rather an opportunity to build a stronger society and economy that benefits every American.
About NMSDC and the Affiliates:
The National Minority Supplier Development Council is the largest nonprofit advocating for Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs). Our 15,000+ certified MBEs, supported by 1,700+ corporate members and 23 Regional Affiliates, drive economic growth resulting in $482.1 billion in economic output annually, sustaining 1.8 million jobs, with $136.4 billion in total wages earned. With access to contracts, capital, and federal recognition, we empower MBEs, benefiting the entire American economy. For more information, visit www.nmsdc.org.
