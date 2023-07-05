Sarai Korpacz to Release Highly Anticipated New Single Stand Still on July 7th, 2023

New Single, STAND STILL by Sarai Korpacz

Sarai Korpacz to Release New Single "Stand Still" on July 7th, 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarai Korpacz, the talented singer, songwriter, and producer, is set to release her highly anticipated new single titled "Stand Still" on July 7th, 2023. This captivating song, with its Latin and Caribbean music undertones, along with accents of gospel music and a favorable blend of folk tunes, offers a powerful message about finding peace and trusting in God's guidance.

Inspired by the biblical verse 2 Chronicles 20:17, which states "But you will not even need to fight. Take your positions; then stand still and watch the LORD's victory," Sarai Korpacz explores the concept of stillness as a position of relying on God's power. "Stand Still" encourages listeners to let go, allowing God to take control of their lives, finding rest in His presence.

With her distinct musical style and heartfelt lyrics, Sarai Korpacz has quickly become known for creating music that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. Her ability to blend genres and infuse her songs with reverence of God through worship sets listeners on the path of a closer walk with God.

"Stand Still" showcases Sarai Korpacz's exceptional talent as a vocalist and songwriter. The song's captivating melody, coupled with its poignant lyrics, creates an emotional journey for listeners. By embracing stillness as a ready state of peace, Sarai Korpacz reminds us that action is still required, but with the knowledge that God will be there, guiding each step of the way.

As the release date approaches, anticipation for "Stand Still" continues to grow among Sarai Korpacz's dedicated fanbase and music enthusiasts alike. This new single is expected to be a source of encouragement and hope, offering a refreshing perspective on faith and trust.

Sarai Korpacz's commitment to creating music that inspires and uplifts has gained her a loyal following. Her previous releases have garnered critical acclaim and have resonated with listeners on a deep, emotional level. With "Stand Still," Sarai Korpacz aims to reach an even wider audience, spreading her message of faith and hope to all who listen.

Listeners can expect a captivating music video to accompany the release of "Stand Still," further enhancing the song's powerful message. The lyric video will bring Sarai Korpacz's vision to life, captivating viewers with its stunning visuals and storytelling.

"Stand Still" will be available on all major music platforms on July 7th, 2023. Fans and music enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars and be among the first to experience this extraordinary single. Apple Music / iTunes listeners will be able to access the song in the groundbreaking immersive sound experience of Dolby Atmos. For updates on Sarai Korpacz's upcoming releases and performances, visit her official website at www.saraikorpacz.com.

About Sarai Korpacz: Sarai Korpacz is a singer, songwriter, and producer known for her unique blend of musical genres and heartfelt lyrics. With a passion for creating music that inspires and uplifts, Sarai Korpacz has gained widespread recognition for her exceptional talent and ability to resonate with audiences. With the release of "Stand Still," Sarai Korpacz continues to underscore the power of worshipping God in spirit and truth.

For media inquiries, please contact: Public Relations Team Email: info@saraikorpacz.com

