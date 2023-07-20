Milk Diva Lactation Services Expands Services this Summer - 2023
New Services Include Perinatal Chiropractic Care and Nutrition Counseling for Enhanced Breastfeeding Support
By adding perinatal chiropractic care and nutrition counseling, we aim to provide comprehensive support to families on their breastfeeding journey.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Milk Diva, a trusted name in breastfeeding support, is thrilled to announce the expansion of their services this summer. Committed to the well-being of mothers, babies, and families, Milk Diva will now offer perinatal chiropractic care and nutrition counseling. These new additions aim to enhance the breastfeeding experience and promote overall wellness for families in our community.
— Naiomi Catron, Founder and CEO of Milk Diva
Breastfeeding is a beautiful and natural way to nourish a baby, but it can sometimes present challenges for mothers and infants. Milk Diva recognizes the importance of providing comprehensive care that goes beyond lactation support. With the addition of perinatal chiropractic services, Milk Diva seeks to address the unique needs of breastfeeding mothers and babies by leveraging the benefits of chiropractic care.
Chiropractic care for the breastfeeding mother offers numerous advantages. Through gentle adjustments and specialized techniques, chiropractors can alleviate discomfort and pain caused by pregnancy and childbirth. By targeting misalignments in the spine and pelvis, chiropractic care enhances nerve function and promotes optimal health and well-being. This can help improve milk supply, reduce engorgement, and enhance overall breastfeeding success.
For babies, chiropractic care can be equally beneficial. The birth process, even in natural deliveries, can lead to spinal misalignments in newborns. By providing gentle and effective care to infants, chiropractic doctors at Milk Diva can aid in the correction of these misalignments. This promotes proper latch, reduces colic and reflux symptoms, and contributes to the overall well-being of the baby.
In addition to perinatal chiropractic services, Milk Diva will also offer nutrition counseling to assist parents in making informed decisions regarding their child's transition from breast or bottle feeding to solid foods. Proper nutrition during this critical stage is essential for a child's growth and development. Milk Diva's team of experts will provide personalized guidance, ensuring parents have the knowledge and support they need to navigate this important milestone.
"We are excited to expand our services at Milk Diva to better serve the needs of our community," said Naiomi Catron, Founder and CEO of Milk Diva. "By adding perinatal chiropractic care and nutrition counseling, we aim to provide comprehensive support to families on their breastfeeding journey. Our team of skilled professionals is dedicated to empowering parents and promoting the well-being of both mothers and babies."
Milk Diva's newly expanded services will be available at their conveniently located facility at 6850 Austin Center Blvd #225, Austin, TX 78731. The clinic's commitment to creating a warm and welcoming environment for families remains unchanged as they continue to deliver compassionate and evidence-based care.
For more information about Milk Diva's services, please visit their website at www.milkdiva.com or contact them at info@milkdiva.com.
About Milk Diva:
Milk Diva is a trusted provider of breastfeeding support services based in Austin, TX. With a team of skilled professionals, Milk Diva offers lactation consultations, breastfeeding classes, breast pump rentals, and now perinatal chiropractic care and nutrition counseling. Their mission is to empower and support mothers in their breastfeeding journey, ensuring the best possible start for both mother and baby.
Naiomi Catron
Milk Diva Lactation Services
+1 512-846-6455
info@milkdiva.com
