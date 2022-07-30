Milk Diva Lactation Services and Poplin Pediatric Dentistry open their new Collaborative Infant Feeding Clinic

The collaboration between the two specialty practices is the first and only one of its kind in Central Texas.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Milk Diva and Poplin Pediatric Dentistry hosts the official grand opening of their collaborative infant feeding clinic located at 6850 Austin Center Blvd, Suite 225, Austin, TX 78731. The new clinic is designed to be a single place where patients receive specialized infant feeding care. The services provided at the clinic include speech/feeding therapy, advanced lactation care as well as frenectomy services from highly trained providers who work as a team to offer thorough, collaborative, and customized care. Together, their goal is to uncover the root cause of infant feeding issues while preventing unnecessary interventions.“I had the desire to ensure patients were fully educated on all aspects of how tongue ties and frenectomies could positively OR negatively affect breastfeeding,” said Naiomi Catron, Founder and CEO of Milk Diva . “Dr. Poplin also wanted to ensure his patients were fully educated before deciding about a surgical intervention."In an environment where most of healthcare is compartmentalized and focused on illness, Naiomi and Dr. Poplin both value a collaborative approach that focuses on wellness and illness prevention. Currently, many of the patients that Dr. Poplin cares for are children and adolescents with airway and dental problems that could have been prevented by this kind of wellness and illness prevention collaboration.“By having a consultant from Milk Diva in the office alongside us, we are able to provide more comprehensive care than either of our practices can provide independently,” said Dr. Jared Poplin, owner of Poplin Pediatric Dentistry . “Patients get evaluated by my practice for structural limitations and are then evaluated by Milk Diva for functional breastfeeding issues. As a result, our patients say they feel more equipped, confident and educated on what to expect.”This process has proven to prevent issues for the mutually shared patients that could otherwise be overlooked without such a collaboration between these two specialists. While the newly minted clinic exists to further enhance this collaboration, Milk Diva and Poplin Pediatric Dentistry continue to operate their independent practices in order to care for patients who do not need the more specialized care that the other practice provides. Milk Diva operates exclusively out of Suite 225, while Poplin Pediatric Dentistry operates out of both Suite 225 as well as its original Suite 220 office.Dr. Poplin continued, “It is comforting to have a trusted partner like Milk Diva to refer my patients to when surgical intervention is not warranted. It is very convenient for our patients in need of speech/feeding therapy, basic, or advanced lactation services to be seen by Milk Diva, right next door.”Over the past year, the pair discovered the synergistic benefit to patients when working collaboratively on the same cases. The opening of this new office marks the evolution of the ongoing collaboration between these two practices. While there are a few clinics with a similar concept in the U.S., the Milk Diva & Dr. Poplin Collaborative is the only one of its kind in central Texas. The clinic is accepting new patients, however appointments get booked quickly. Patients are encouraged to book early. The clinic’s service hours are Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm.About Milk DivaMilk Diva is a lactation consulting practice based in Austin, TX. The company prides itself with offering non-pretentious, down-to-earth, and realistic approach to breastfeeding. Milk Diva believes in taking a holistic approach by developing flexible, tailor-made, and customized care plans for our moms. Milk Diva’s specialized support equips mothers and babies to breastfeed competently instead of merely offering short-term fixes that just allow the baby to compensate at the breast. Learn more at https://www.milkdiva.com/ About Dr. PoplinDr. Jared Poplin is a board-certified pediatric dentist that has been in private practice since 2010 and has made Austin his home since 2015. After graduating from the University of Kansas with a B.A. in Biology, Dr. Poplin received his Doctorate in Dental Medicine from Temple University School of Dentistry in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He continued his education with an additional two-year pediatric residency at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. Learn more at https://www.austintxpediatricdentist.com/

Introducing our new Collaborative Infant Feeding Clinic!