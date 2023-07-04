Iberian Escapes Achieves Impressive Revenue and Profit Growth in 2022
Iberian Escapes (APCS Lda), a prominent inbound Travel Agency, announces exceptional financial performance in 2022 and reveals exciting expansion plans for 2023
Iberian Escapes Achieves Impressive Revenue and Profit Growth in 2022, Sets Ambitious Expansion Plans for 2023.
Iberian Escapes (APCS Lda), a prominent inbound Travel Agency specializing in mid to high-end tourism experiences in Spain and Portugal, proudly announces its exceptional financial performance in 2022 and reveals exciting expansion plans for 2023.
Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, Iberian Escapes experienced a substantial increase in both revenue and profits throughout 2022, solidifying its position as a leading player in the region's tourism industry. The company reported impressive gross income of over €1.22 million for the year, showcasing its continued growth and resilience.
In particular, net profit after all deductions in 2022 reached €106,559, compared to a significantly lower figure of €3,872 in 2021, which was heavily impacted by the effects of Covid-19. This remarkable growth in profitability reflects Iberian Escapes' strong financial management and successful implementation of strategic initiatives.
As the company embarks on the first half of 2023, it continues to thrive, with gross revenue for the period ending in May estimated at approximately €518,000, a substantial increase compared to €278,000 during the same period in 2022. Notably, both the Tailor Made Vacations and Vacation Rentals divisions have contributed to this growth, surpassing their 2022 performance.
Building upon this momentum, Iberian Escapes is excited to announce its plans for expansion. By the end of the year, the company aims to enhance its coverage of tailor-made vacations by extending its services to include France and Morocco. This strategic move will allow travellers to experience the unique charm and cultural richness of these destinations, further broadening Iberian Escapes' offerings.
In addition, in early Q3 of 2023, Iberian Escapes will begin managing three apartments in the Lisbon region as part of its Vacation Rentals division. This expansion highlights the company's commitment to providing exceptional accommodation options and continuously increasing its property management portfolio.
"We are thrilled with the remarkable financial performance we achieved in 2022 and the positive growth trajectory we are experiencing in 2023," said Steven Vigor (Founder and CEO). "Our success is a testament to the dedication of our team and our unwavering commitment to providing outstanding travel experiences. We are excited about our upcoming expansion into France and Morocco, as well as the continued growth of our Vacation Rentals division."
As Iberian Escapes continues to redefine luxury travel in Spain and Portugal, the company remains steadfast in its mission to curate personalized, immersive journeys that leave a lasting impression on its clientele.
About Iberian Escapes (APCS Lda): Iberian Escapes is a leading inbound Travel Agency based in Spain and Portugal, specializing in mid to high-end tourism experiences. With a passionate team of professionals, the company offers tailor-made vacations, vacation rentals, and exceptional customer service to discerning travelers seeking unforgettable experiences.
