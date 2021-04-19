Iberian Escape’s 2021-22 Vacation Packages Showcase the Best of Portugal and Spain
It's a great time to book now to secure low prices for later this year and next year”QUARTEIRA, ALGARVE, PORTUGAL, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iberian Escapes has just launched a comprehensive range of vacation packages for 2021/22 that will allow tourists to experience the sights and sounds of Spain and Portugal. The provide the perfect selection of bespoke luxury tours that offer a range of experiences from balloon rides and swimming with dolphins, to cooking classes and wine tastings.
To top it all off, Iberian Escapes is offering 20% off any booking when you make a £100 deposit, with nothing else to pay until 2 months before departure. Treat yourself to a holiday later this year or in 2022 and leave it in the hands of Iberian Escapes’ experts to create an unforgettable itinerary. Their extensive knowledge of both Portugal and Spain ensures a bespoke itinerary that maximizes time and minimizes hassle, providing exciting adventures and real local experiences.
Highlights of some of the vacation packages they offer (prior to the discount) include:
The great adventure in the Azores
If you have a passion for adventure and escapes then this six night Azores tour is the one for you. Iberian Escapes have designed this Azores tour to fully respect the traditions and natural beauty, the Island of Sao Miguel has to offer. The itinerary includes swimming with dolphins, hiking in the picturesque hills and valleys of the island, and the trendy activity of Canyoning which is very popular with the locals. Prices start from £862 per person with double occupancy and includes a six-night stay in the accommodation of your choice, all activities, and private guides during activities, airport transfers and all transports between activities and accommodation.
Porto Spa and Wine Weekend
Are you ready for the most relaxing and unusual romantic Porto spa and wine getaway? Staying at the prestigious Yeatman Hotel will give you the perfect sense of escapism. Enjoy a divine massage and red wine bath at sunset, a signature treatment that takes place in an immersive bubble bath enriched with grape extracts. As well as enhancing your feeling of health and well-being, you also get a spectacular view over the Douro River at sunset. This amazing tour also includes an iconic Port wine tasting and breakfast prepared at your luxurious hotel. Prices start from £483 per person based on two people sharing; price includes a two-nights stay at The Yeatman Hotel in a double room with breakfast included and two Port wine tastings.
Algarve Discovery and Wellness Escape
Pamper yourself by taking care of your health and boosting your wellness goals. Enjoy fitness activities and spa treatments as well as discover beautiful nature and culture of the Algarve. This seven-night break has selected the best treatments that will rejuvenate and revitalise your body. You also get exclusive assess to one of the most desirable spas in the Algarve, this holiday is for up to 16 people, plenty of space for all. For only £2,474 per person this price includes a seven nights stay in Conrad Algarve with breakfast included, two x lunches + 1 Brunch + 1* Michelin Star Dinner (5 courses with wine pairing), all activities, private guides during activities, round-trips to Faro airport, all transports between activities, private wellness consultation, two fitness classes of your choice, an hour personalized body massage or facial treatment, one day access to Conrad Spa Zone, access to our exclusive e-book on the Algarve and access to our e-walking city maps.
