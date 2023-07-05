DEFIANCE MEDIA PREMIERES COLLISION 2023
“Olympics of Tech” arrives on leading New Economy FAST Channel July 8 and 9.
We are excited to broadcast Collision Conference 2023 on DeFiance Media and to bring our audience even more exclusive content on the future of Tech and Web3,”LOS ANGELES, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DeFiance TV, the 24-hour global broadcast and FAST network dedicated to the new economy, is proud to announce its premiere of the latest addition to its innovative programming lineup - Collision Conference 2023 (http://www.collisionconf.com) where industry giants and innovative startups will converge to redefine the global tech landscape. With over 40,000 attendees from more than 140 countries, this year's event showcased the remarkable achievements and future of technology and innovation. Collision 2023 fulfilled its mission to generate brand awareness, foster networking, promote thought leadership, and facilitate lead generation, making it a must-attend event for tech enthusiasts worldwide.
Collision 2023 will premiere July 8th and July 9th on DeFiance.TV as a weekend marathon featuring highlights, panels and main stage keynotes from the conference. The all-day marathon will continue the following weekend July 15th and July 16th.
The Collision 2023 marathon will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services, CTO of AT&T Jeremy Legg, and Michelle Zatlyn, co-founder and COO of Cloudflare. Other notable figures such as Tara Bunch, Global Head of Operations at Airbnb, and Geoffrey Hinton, the Godfather of AI at the University of Toronto. The conference aims to provide a platform for thought-provoking discussions and insights from industry leaders. With a diverse range of participants, including actors, activists, and CEOs, Collision 2023 promises to deliver to viewers a catalyst for groundbreaking ideas and transformative collaborations.
Collision will join Defiance TV’s innovation focused talk show and podcast lineup, which features existing thought leaders including the O Show, NIFTY Show, Wondros, Bad Crypto, Bad AI Lunar Crush, Edge of NFT and Money Talks.
"We are excited to broadcast Collision Conference 2023 on DeFiance Media and to bring our audience even more exclusive content on the future of Tech and Web3," said Marc Scarpa, CEO of DeFiance Media. "Together, we will explore the possibilities and share insights that will help shape the future of this exciting industry."
About DeFiance Media
DeFiance Media is a one of a kind media company with a 24-hour global broadcast network dedicated to delivering video news and entertainment for the new economy. DeFiance Media streams live on FAST (Free Ad Supported Streaming Television) platforms SLING TV, Local Now, Rewarded TV, DistroTV, Glewed TV, FreeCast, Pzaz, Audacy, LG Australia, and on social platforms Twitch and Twitter. DeFiance also streams an enhanced broadcast experience on desktop and mobile via www.defiance.tv. DeFiance is a National Press Club Member and Getty Editorial partner.
About Collision Conference 2023
Collision Conference 2023, from June 26th to 28th in Toronto, hosts industry giants and innovative startups, who will converge to redefine the global tech landscape. With over 40,000 attendees from more than 140 countries, this year's event promises unparalleled networking opportunities and cutting-edge content. Collision 2023 aims to generate brand awareness, foster networking, promote thought leadership, and facilitate lead generation, making it a must-attend event for tech enthusiasts worldwide.
www.collisionconf.com
