Westminster barracks / Fatal UTV crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B1004344
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 7/1/2023 at approximately 7 p.m.
STREET: Betterly Road and Lost Mile Road
TOWN: Newfane
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Matthew Conlon
AGE: 40
SEAT BELT/HELMET? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pepperell, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: John Deere
VEHICLE MODEL: TS Gator 4x2
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: One fatal injury, one suspected broken leg and other minor injures
HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
VICTIM: Name withheld pending family notification
AGE: 7
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pepperell, MA
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 7/1/2023, at approximately 7 p.m., members of Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks responded to a report of an ATV crash with injury on Lost Mile Road in Newfane, Windham County. Investigation revealed that Matthew Conlon, 40, of Pepperell, Massachusetts, was operating a John Deere Gator, a Crossover Utility Vehicle (UTV), with six passengers, one adult and five children, on Lost Mile Road in Newfane. Conlon lost control of the UTV on a curve in the roadway. The UTV overturned, causing injuries to several passengers. A 7-year old boy was transported by ambulance to the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The other passengers suffered other minor injuries.
Impairment is not believed to be a factor in this crash. This investigation is ongoing and in its early stages. Anyone with information relevant to this crash is asked to call the state police barracks in Westminster.
Members of Rescue Inc. and the Dummerston Fire Department assisted on scene.