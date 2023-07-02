Submit Release
RE: Road Closure - Swamp Road in Franklin

Roadway back open

 

Thanks,

Shelly M. Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I & CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

1(802)878.7111 Opt. 3/PSAP Fax: 1(802)878-3173

 

Sent: Saturday, July 1, 2023 6:56 PM
Subject: Road Closure - Swamp Road in Franklin

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Swamp Road in Franklin will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash with a pole and lines down. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

