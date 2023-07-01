Berlin Barracks/ Domestic Assault; Criminal Threatening; False Information to Police

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A3003672

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Lambert

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 7/1/23 0609 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orange, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Eric Beach

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Troopers responded, and investigation revealed Beach had assaulted another member of the household and threatened them with a firearm. Beach was taken into custody, charged with domestic assault, criminal threatening, and providing false information to police and released on conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/3/23 / 1230 hrs.

COURT: VT Superior, Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191