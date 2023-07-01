Berlin Barracks/ Domestic Assault; Criminal Threatening; False Information to Police
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3003672
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Lambert
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/1/23 0609 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Orange, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Eric Beach
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Troopers responded, and investigation revealed Beach had assaulted another member of the household and threatened them with a firearm. Beach was taken into custody, charged with domestic assault, criminal threatening, and providing false information to police and released on conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/3/23 / 1230 hrs.
COURT: VT Superior, Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191