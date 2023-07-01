Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Domestic Assault; Criminal Threatening; False Information to Police

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3003672

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Lambert                       

STATION: VSP Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 7/1/23 0609 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orange, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Eric Beach                                         

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.  Troopers responded, and investigation revealed Beach had assaulted another member of the household and threatened them with a firearm.  Beach was taken into custody, charged with domestic assault, criminal threatening, and providing false information to police and released on conditions of release.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   7/3/23 / 1230 hrs.          

COURT: VT Superior, Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:  n/a   

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

