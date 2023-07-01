Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home – Macao Courtesy Campaign kicks off today to advocate warm hospitality

MACAU, July 1 - Promotional video “Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home” for Macao Courtesy Campaign

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) launches the Macao Courtesy Campaign (the “Campaign”) to inspire warm hospitality towards travelers among residents and members of the trade, brand Macao as a hospitable destination and reinforce the city’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure. The launch ceremony of the Macao Courtesy Campaign was held at the 11th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) today (1 July), seizing this great occasion to raise Macao’s profile as a hospitable city among industry participants from worldwide.

“Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home”

MGTO Director Senna Fernandes expressed that the Macao Courtesy Campaign is rolled out among Macao residents, tourism employees and students at different stages by promotion, education and other means, with the vision to engage the population at large. The slogan of the campaign is “Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home”. She believes that the collaborative efforts of all will shape Macao into an integrated leisure travel destination of warm hospitality in visitors’ eyes and consolidate the city’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Release of promotional video

The launch ceremony played the promotional video entitled “Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home” for the Campaign. The video disseminates the concept and awareness of warm hospitality for visitors among the general public, to instill a deeper sense of courtesy and a wide-spread understanding of its significance to Macao as a travel destination.

Extensive campaign promotes awareness

MGTO will unfold a series of promotional activities and dissemination to cultivate residents’ hospitable approach to visitors, highlighting its relevance and importance for a tourist city. The Campaign will carry out extensive promotions through different ways and channels such as video, poster, radio, television and social media. The message about courtesy will also be conveyed through the support of community organizations, institutions and travel trade associations towards local communities and industry personnel. MGTO will also ride on QTSAS activities and industry training occasions to play the promotional video and incorporate illustrations of courtesy for visitors, to enhance relevant awareness in the travel trade and related sectors.

Carry out the campaign by stage and engage the public at large

The Macao Courtesy Campaign is unveiled in July to go on by stage and continuously:

Launch the “Public awareness – Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home” in July and invite all residents in Macao to join;

Launch the “Industry expertise – Learn more about quality service” in August and invite members of the tourism and related sectors to join;

Launch the “Courtesy at start of school – Become an ambassador” in September and invite youths and students to join.

Through the Campaign, MGTO extends the invitation to members of different sectors in Macao, inspiring the public’s respect and hospitality for visitors to feel at home in Macao.

In the past, MGTO had conducted a tourism awareness campaign to raise residents’ awareness of tourism and its importance to Macao among the general and professional public. The imminent launch of the Macao Courtesy Campaign is set to upgrade the quality of tourism services and encourage the spirit and practice of courtesy for visitors among the population at large, which will be a boon for sustainable tourism development and the city’s transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure.