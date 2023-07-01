Becamex targets profit up 32 per cent

VIETNAM, July 1 -

HÀ NỘI Investment and Industrial Development Corporation (Becamex or BCM) targets to earn a profit after tax of VNĐ2.26 trillion (US$95.8 million) this year, an increase of 32 per cent compared to 2022, besides increasing charter capital to VNĐ20-30 trillion.

In 2023, BCM is expected to hit a total revenue of VNĐ9.46 trillion, up 19 per cent. The expected dividend payment ratio in 2023 is nine per cent.

According to Phạm Ngọc Thuận, BCM’s General Director, the company will continue to face many difficulties and challenges in 2023 affecting the ability to attract investment, raise capital, and launch new projects. BCM will direct resources to invest in trade, services, and smart production in the period of 2023 to 2025.

BCM will continue to invest in its existing projects, such as the Cây Trường industrial park, the A9 Building, commercial-service projects in the new urban area of Bình Dương New City, and the National Highway 13 expansion project.

Thuận also emphasised that when investing in BCM shares, investors should not look at immediate profits but must think about asset value and long-term BCM brand value.

BCM plans to raise its capital from VNĐ20 trillion to VNĐ30 trillion. In addition, BCM targets to reach a market capitalisation of US$7-10 billion according to the government's expectations. Currently, the market capitalisation of Becamex is about VNĐ83 trillion, approximately US$4 billion. BCM will continue to invest to increase the value of assets on the stock exchange, Thuận said.

From 2023 to 2028, BCM will develop traffic infrastructure for the main routes passing through Bình Dương province, not only serving the transportation of goods in Bình Dương province but also the western region of Tây Nguyên in Tây Ninh. When this transportation system is developed, the circulation of goods will be improved, the land value will be higher, and the province will benefit, as well as Becamex.

BCM will also develop next-gen eco-industrial parks.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính said that Việt Nam will have zero CO2 emissions by 2050, according to Decree 35 of the Vietnamese Government.

BCM will transform traditional industrial parks into eco-friendly zones according to Decree 35. BCM needs capital from shareholders as well as support from the government to implement this plan. VNS