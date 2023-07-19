Horizon Media Named Presenting Sponsor for 2023 O4U Digital MOSAIC and TRANSFORM Programs
The Horizon Media Sponsorship Supports High Achieving LGBTQ2+ Black, LatinX/E, Native and TGNCNB Undergraduates in Reaching Their Full Potential
Racial and gender equity are severely challenged throughout the world. Corporate leaders who want to recruit and retain the highest performing employees will continue to create welcome and belonging.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Out for Undergrad (O4U) Digital Conference in partnership with Horizon Media is pleased to announce Horizon as presenting sponsor for O4U’s MOSAIC program for racial equity and O4U's inaugural TRANSFORM program for gender equity to be held September 8-10, 2023 in New York.
— Dr. Cindi Love, O4U Executive Director
Cindi Love, O4U Executive Director said, “We are so excited to partner with Horizon in the convening of MOSAIC and the launch of TRANSFORM at their New York headquarters. The O4U Board of Directors authorized the creation of MOSAIC several years ago as part of our anti-racism strategic initiative. Now we have launched TRANSFORM because it has never been more important to understand and address the unique challenges facing transgender and gender non-conforming (TGNC) students, raise awareness about support available to them on- and off-campus, and prioritize equitable health and well-being resources that embrace their backgrounds, identities, and experiences. Our mission is to help high achieving LGBTQ2+ undergraduates reach their full potential. Transform is a carefully curated experience for TGNCNB students that encourages them in achieving voice and agency, self-confidence and authenticity, all within the context of career preparation for work within the world’s largest corporations.”
O4U is underwritten by more than 200 leading companies that participate in O4U conferences as mentors, recruiters and educators. Goldman Sachs is the host of O4U Business and JP Morgan Chase is the host of O4U Digital. The MOSAIC and TRANSFORM racial and gender equity programs convene one day in advance of the main conference programming and all of O4U's sponsoring corporations are invited to invest in presenting or convening sponsorships. All student costs for attendance including travel, lodging and meals are paid for by O4U.
Latraviette Smith-Wilson, EVP & Chief Marketing & Equity Officer, Horizon Media said: “With DEI at the core of Horizon’s culture and business, we are continually focused on addressing our industry’s most pressing issues by developing new inclusive approaches, initiatives, and tools that bring game-changing impact, Hosting O4U Digital’s inaugural TRANSFORM program is in direct alignment with our purpose to ensure that belonging in the workplace is prioritized now and for future generations. We welcome opportunities to build connections between students and industry professionals that reflect our commitment to lifelong learning and diversity – a win-win partnership for all.”
Love continued, “Together, O4U and Horizon create a community of greater safety, support and empowerment that encourages and inspires these high achieving students, strengthens them and has a lasting impact on not only the participants, but also any company that strives to find the best and brightest talent for their brand. Racial and gender equity are severely challenged throughout the world right now but corporate leaders who want to recruit and retain the highest performing employees will continue to create welcome and belonging. We celebrate and are so grateful for Horizon’s commitment and the work environment that they work so hard to create for their employees and the wonderfully including space they offer our students.”
O4U was founded in 2004 at Cornell by two LGBTQ2+ identifying students. Each year, O4U convenes three conferences for high achieving LGBTQ2+ and otherwise diverse undergraduates. The conference curriculum centers on authenticity, sense of belonging and inclusion, intersectionality, what matters most in life and work and career development. There are more than 8,000 graduates of O4U conferences.
Horizon Media is the largest privately held media services agency in the world, managing over $9 billion in client investments, with 2,300 people and offices in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto. Additionally, Horizon is a member of Local Planet, a collective of the leading independent media services agencies around the world.
Dr. Cindi Love
Out for Undergrad
+1 956-589-0623
email us here