Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Claims Navigator DeAndre Montoya

"The news got worse and worse by the day. The fire headed toward my home of Los Vigiles, where I was raised and roamed free as a child. I am grateful this monster disaster now only resides in my mind, and I am proud of the adversity my community has overcome."

DeAndre Montoya is from Los Vigiles, NM and lives in Santa Fe, NM. DeAndre's journey with the Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Fire began a little over a year ago, as he raced home not knowing how chaotic the next several days would be. He recalls the unfathomable amount of smoke and flames. He stayed strong and prepared his mother and many other family members for evacuation, picking and choosing what to leave behind. He then forged an evacuation plan as charred pine needles, bark, and ash fell on his shoulders. When DeAndre’s family returned home, they found they'd lost land, but their homes were spared. He felt compelled to join the recovery effort by working with FEMA Mitigation and now supports the Claims Office to help his fellow New Mexicans recover,especially those who lost so much. In addition to his work with the Claims Office, DeAndre works in the film industry as a production assistant. In his off time, he enjoys traveling to new places and going to the movies.

What motivated you to apply for this position?

After evacuating my family and witnessing firsthandthe uncertainty of the destruction we faced, I wanted to help my hometown and neighboring communities get their lives back. Becoming a civil servant is the best way I could directly support community recovery.

What's the most important thing you want people to know?

I want my community to know that we have always faced great adversity, and we have always remained resilient. We are of this land, and we will see its beauty shine again.

Which Claims Office core value do you resonate with the most?

Compassion. I ama very caring person, and it shines in the emotions I have felt this past year.