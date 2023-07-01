Investing in America: FEMA Administrator Highlights Climate Resilient Infrastructure Investments Provided by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

WASHINGTON -- In support of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell traveled to Michigan to discuss critical infrastructure investments FEMA is making to make communities more resilient to climate-fueled disasters. Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, FEMA was provided with nearly $7 billion to help communities reduce disaster loss and suffering by helping them build with resilience.

Later in the week, the Administrator spoke with Washington Post Live about extreme weather events, disaster preparedness and what the Biden-Harris Administration is doing to help communities adapt to the “crisis of our generation.”

FEMA Administrator Criswell speaks with Washington Post Live on Disaster Preparedness | C-SPAN.org

“And with the additional funding that's coming through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, it's really giving us a lot of opportunity to go out and help these communities with these larger system-based, community-wide projects that are going to have a broader impact,” said FEMA Administrator Criswell.

In Michigan, Administrator Criswell met with tribal leaders from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, as well as the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, to discuss emergency preparedness and funding opportunities for mitigation and climate resilience grants available for tribes.

Last month, FEMA announced $160 million in additional funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for states, local communities, tribes, territories and the District of Columbia to build climate and disaster resiliency, including the selection of more than 400 resilience projects and activities. This funding included $54 million set-aside for Tribal Nations that applied.

FEMA Administrator Criswell, Region 5 Administrator Thomas C. Sivak and FEMA Tribal Affairs Advocate Kelbie Kennedy meet with Little River Band of Ottawa Indians in Michigan. (FEMA Photo)

FEMA Administrator Criswell and FEMA’s Tribal Affairs Advocate Kelbie Kennedy discuss disaster resilience with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians in Michigan. (FEMA Photo)

During her visit to Michigan, the Administrator further highlighted this Administration’s commitment to investing in America during a keynote speech at an event hosted by AFFEW Friends for the Environment at the West Shore Community College. During her remarks, the Administrator focused on climate change, emergency management and the critical infrastructure investments provided by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law designed to help communities build resilience.

Specifically, the Administrator showcased several mitigation projects in the region that have benefitted from FEMA mitigation funding, protecting people and property from climate change and associated extreme weather events.

“Through multibillion-dollar investments in our mitigation programs like Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, President Biden and Congress have helped provide the tools and resources we need to reduce the cost and timeline of disaster recoveries,” said Administrator Criswell.

FEMA Administrator Criswell delivers keynote remarks on climate change and mitigation at West Shore Community College in Michigan. (FEMA Photo)