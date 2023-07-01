WOMENS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS ANNOUNCE THE AWARD RECIPIENTS THAT WILL BE HONORED DURING FEMCONN FEBRUARY 2024
Women’s Sports & Entertainment Awards Set the Bar High with its Ambitious Prestigious Womens Sports & Entertainment Awards Event
The company intends not only to create the most extensive support system for women’s sports but also to offer additional financial possibilities to develop Women in Sports & Entertainment.”LAS VEGAS , NEVADA , USA, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- almost a month ago, Women’s Sports & Entertainment Holdings company announced the assets of their organization.
After spending a year and a half to build the assets for the Company, 2 Time WNBA World Champion and 3X All-Star Tamecka Dixon declared her position as Co-Owner and VP of the Organization. Femconn Women's Sports & Entertainment Conference, slated for February 8th, 9th 10th, 2024, will be promoted by the company with the final night devoted to The Women's Sports & Entertainment Awards.
Dixon is thrilled to start a new chapter in her life by building a home base location for her Corporation in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fighting for women’s sports egalitarianism. Dixon said, “The company intends not only to create the most extensive support system for women’s sports but also to offer additional financial possibilities to develop Women in Sports & Entertainment." She further said, "Due to her previous experience in the WNBA and knowledge of the financial disparities the League had suffered, Dixon explained her desire to bid on the WNBA Television Rights for 2025 as part of the programming for her new Women Sports & Entertainment Network launching during the Femconn conference in 2024."
Before its official launch, WSEN Streaming Service received excellent attention and recently secured additional outside distribution partners. The network will be accessible through a downloadable app, Roku, Firestick, and will serve over 6 billion viewers in over 195 countries, including Pay-Per-View offerings.
The Women's Sports & Entertainment Awards exuberates award categories that will provide Women who deserve to be honored with the ability to win without being involved as a nominee against their male sports competitors in a co-ed Sports Awards event or the additional award event politics.
The WSEN Awards will focus exclusively on awarding Women in Sports & Entertainment. Dixon explains it as "I think we got it right this time!" The Women’s Sports & Entertainment Holdings Company will also be building a Women’s Sports & Entertainment Museum that will house the Women’s Sports & Entertainment Awards Hall of Fame, as well as the Lifetime Achievement Awards Recipients.
The WSEN Awards are awarded to the Women in Sports & Entertainment, who not only overachieved in their sports or entertainment categories but who also fought for women’s equality, social justice, and the advancement of Women in Business in a Male dominated industry.
So, who are the well-deserved Recipients? Congratulations all the Women of Sports & Entertainment Awards 2023
1. Athlete of The Year – A’ja Wilson
2. Equality Award - Dutee Chand, Megan Rapinoe
3. Patricia Palinkas Award - Odessa Jenkins
4. Courage Award – Lisa King, Odessa Jenkins
5. Best International Athlete – Lena Oberdorf
6. Best Rookie Athlete – Naomi Girma, Rhyne Howard
7. Best Female Boxer Award – Clarissa Shields
8. Best Female MMA Award – Amanda Nunez
9. Best Womens Basketball – Breanna Stewart
10. Best Womens Soccer – Sam Kerr
11. Best Womens Football – Adrienne Smith
12. Best Women’s Golf – Jin Young Ko
13. Best Womens Volleyball – Harper Murray
14. Best Womens Track and Field - Sha'Carri Richardson
15. Best Women Surf Athlete – Carissa Moore
16. Best High School Athlete – Chloe Ricketts
17. Best Aquatics – Gretchen Walsh
18. Best Gymnast – Jordan Chiles
19. Best Tennis - Iga Swiatek
20. Best Winter Athlete – Eileen Go, Chloe Kim, Taylor Heise
21. Best Rowing Team – First Varsity Eight, Sofia Ferguson, Tenlea Radack, Anna Freihofer, Irene Norman, Dani Baldwin, Noelle de Vente, Lauren Day, Brienna Voss
22. Best World Female Sports Team – Las Vegas Aces
23. Best Overall Athletic Female – Aliyah Boston
24. Best Coach to ever Coach Women’s Sports – Becky Hammon
25. Honor Award – Coco Gauff, Chloe Kovelesky, Jaedin Shaw, Mariah Rodriguez
26. WSEN Hall of Fame - Venus Williams
27. WSEN Hall of Fame - Rickie Byars Beckwith
28. WSEN Hall of Fame - Jeanie Buss
29. WSEN Hall of Fame - Serena Williams
30. WSEN Hall of Fame - Brittney Griner
31. Lifetime Achievement Award - Billie Jean King, Laila Ali
32. Champion of Honor - Nneka Ogwumike
33. Custodian Of Spirit Awards – Freeda Foreman
34. Diamond Award – Victoria Seaman
35. WSEN Entertainer’s Award - Gabrielle Union
36. Leveraging The Sport - Terri Jackson WNBA
37. WSEN Spotlight Award – Klutch Sports Group, Nicole Lynn, Chantal Romain, Shakeemah Simmons-Winter, Rachel Everett, and Jenna Malphrus
38. I Can Award – Kim Kardashian
39. Your Fight is My Fight Award – Carla Williams
40. Female Entertainer of The Year in a Reality TV Series- Brat Loves Judy, Da Brat & Judy Harris-Dupart
WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU AT FEMCONN SUPER BOWL WEEK 2024
About the Company:
WSE Holdings Corporation is poised to become the next leading Entertainment Company in the Women’s Sports Industry. With several profit centers dedicated to monetizing and creating revenue streams for female athletes, WSE Holdings Corporation is balanced to revolutionize women's sports. The corporation's assets have the potential to transform opportunities for female athletes and produce engaging content tailored to a business-driven strategy that leaves viewers craving for more entertainment on and off the field.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This WSE Holdings corporation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition.
Marcia Smith
WSE Holdings Inc / U Rock
+1 833-663-1600
