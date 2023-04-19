WOMENS SPORTS JUST GOT REAL: THE WOMEN’S PROFESSIONAL WORLD GAMES ARE LAUNCHING THEIR 1ST ANNUAL WOMENS SPORTS FESTIVAL

Coming “2025” with Winter and Summer Games, these sporting events are sure to advance Women Professional Athletes.
LOS ANGELES, CA, US, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Women's Sports Committee proudly announces The Women’s Professional World Games coming 2025 and every other year thereafter. The International Women’s Sports Committee (IWSC) proudly holds the responsibility of being the custodian of the "Women's Professional World Games" and serves as a trailblazer for Women's International and Professional Sports.
This esteemed organization commits itself to advancing women's professional sports and aims to become the driving force in safeguarding the interests of female athletes across the globe. Through unwavering dedication and commitment, the IWSC not only provides opportunities for growth and recognition but also fosters a sense of unity and equality among women in the world of sports.
As a guiding pillar in the industry, the International Women's Sports Committee is dedicated to breaking down barriers and empowering future generations of female athletes to reach their full potential. With a steadfast commitment to its mission, the organization aims to expand its role in providing protection and support to women athletes worldwide, while simultaneously promoting fairness and fostering the growth of women's sports.
By addressing existing challenges and collaborating with key stakeholders, the committee envisions a world where every female athlete can flourish, regardless of background or circumstance. Through cohesive strategies and innovative initiatives, the International Women's Sports Committee is poised to make a lasting positive impact on the lives of countless women athletes and the sports industry.
This society will increase its function to protect Women Athletes Worldwide and improve fair dealings while fostering Women’s Sports Partners, Broadcast relationships, Sponsorships, Visibility and Equal Pay.
The International Women's Sports Committee (IWSC) is committed to forging strong partnerships with both public and private entities, encompassing the United Nations and other prominent international organizations.
Women's sports have been gaining traction and recognition in recent years, and now there's a new development that's taking things to the next level. The “Women's Professional World Games” are launching their first ever Women's Sports Festival, and it's set to be an amazing event. This festival is not only a celebration of women in sports, but also an opportunity to showcase their skills and athleticism on a global stage. With competitions in a variety of disciplines, this festival is sure to be a game-changer for women's sports.
The Women's Professional World Games is a sports competition that showcases a variety of sports that women train hard for. After the 2025 event, The Women's Professional World Games will be held every two years and is going to be extra special because it will include Women's Tackle and Flag Football for the first time in history. In addition to those exciting sports, the event will also feature Women's Pentathlon, The Strongest Women, Bowling, The Balance Beam, and many other dedicated sports that have never had visibility. This event is sure to advance women's sports and inspire many young girls around the world who dream of becoming professional athletes.
The International Women’s Sports Committee has already secured its first “Broadcast Sponsor” and is currently in negotiations for its Games Location.
With the increasing number of women participating in professional sports events, it is important to recognize their achievements and promote good sportsmanship among female athletes. To achieve this, a Badge Prize has been introduced in the Women's Professional World Games. This prestigious prize will be awarded to the top 3 female athletes who display exceptional sportsmanship and achieve the best scores in each category of sports. It is a step towards creating a fair and supportive environment for female athletes to thrive and excel in their respective sports.
About The Company: The Women's Professional World Games and the International Women's Sports Committee have been powerful tools in advancing women's sports and athlete gender equality.
These institutions, which are subsidiary of U Rock Corporation, have been able to work with several like-minded organizations to increase awareness and involvement in women's sports globally. As a result, the Women's Professional World Games and International Women's Sports Committee have played a significant role in creating opportunities for female athletes to showcase their skills and have helped to bridge the gender gap in sports.
In line with U Rock Corporation's vision, these programs continue to empower women and inspire the next generation of female athletes.
Media Request: msmith@womensprofessionalworldgames.com
Collaboration Request: info@womensprofessionalworldgames.com
Sponsorship: info@womensprofessionalworldgames.com
