JAZZ SINGER AND BASSIST ANTHONY CACERES RELEASES HIS LATEST SINGLE, “TOO MARVELOUS FOR WORDS”
Jazz Singer Anthony Caceres, Grand Nephew of Original member of the Glenn Miller Orchestra Ernie Caceres, releases new single Too Marvelous For Words.
"the voice of Anthony Caceres is featured at last with the Glenn Miller Orchestra, a long overdue matchup that is quite enjoyable". A video of the performance will be released on July 9."HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A warm and inventive jazz singer who also frequently plays bass at the same time, Anthony Caceres recently released a new single, a version of "Too Marvelous For Words" with swinging accompaniment by the Glenn Miller Orchestra. This is the realization of his long-time dream to record as a singer with the Miller big band, an impressive organization for which he played bass for several years.
Anthony Caceres gives “Too Marvelous For Words,” with its classic Johnny Mercer lyrics, a vocal full of both maturity and youthful enthusiasm. Caceres digs into the lyrics, swings hard, and hits an impressive high note at its conclusion.
Caceres comes from a very musical family that included two of the greats of 1930s/40s jazz. His grandfather, violinist Emilio Caceres, was active in both swing and Latin music, working with Jack Teagarden and Harry James in addition to leading his own groups. His grand uncle, Ernie Caceres, was one of the earliest baritone-saxophone soloists, in addition to playing clarinet and taking occasional vocals. He worked with Eddie Condon (including being one of the stars of his famous Town Hall radio broadcasts) and the original Glenn Miller Orchestra.
Buying an electric bass as a teenager to play in a rock group, Anthony Caceres soon switched to acoustic bass and performed in a local jazz band in San Antonio. He served in the Navy for four years, studied music at San Antonio Community College, Houston Community College and the University of North Texas, performed with the Four Aces, and gained important experience playing with such jazz notables as trumpeter Marvin Stamm, trombonists Conrad Herwig, Carl Fontana and Bill Watrous, altoist Greg Abate, pianist Bill Mays, drummer Jeff Hamilton, singer Rosanna Vitro, Sebastian Whittaker & The Creators, and the Pamela York Trio among others. In the end, Caceres gives credit to the band Earth Wind and Fire for inspiring him to ever have a career in music.
During 2004-06, Anthony Caceres toured as the bassist with the Glenn Miller Orchestra, 65 years after his grand uncle. It was early in his career and his one regret was that he did not get the chance to sing with the big band. But since 2007, he has led his own band, playing regularly in the Houston area and developing the rare skill of being able to sing while accompanying himself on bass. Among his recordings have been the EP Don’t Call It Love, and the CDs Crooner, A Very Special Christmas, and Something’s Gotta Give. In addition to his singing and bass playing, he also wrote many of the arrangements for the mixture of standards, superior obscurities and originals that he performs.
On “Too Marvelous For Words,” the voice of Anthony Caceres is featured at last with the Glenn Miller Orchestra, a long overdue matchup that is quite enjoyable. A video of the performance will be released on July 9.
More information about Anthony Caceres and “Too Marvelous For Words” can be found at www.anthonycaceres.com.
