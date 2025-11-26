Veteran Texas Jazz Crooner and Bassist Anthony Caceres to release two Christmas singles with his sons

The Memories Of Christmas

Anthony "Ant" Caceres on Drums, Sebastian Caceres on Percussion, and Alex Navarro on Piano

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Jazz Crooner and Bassist Anthony Caceres is set to release two Christmas singles this holiday season. An original, The Memories Of Christmas and Caroling Caroling written by Alfred Burt and Lyrics by Wilha Hutson, made famous by Nat King Cole in 1954. The Caroling Caroling arrangement was adapted from Trumpeter Marcus Printups big band arrangement with the Lincoln Center Big Band. Recorded with his sons Anthony "Ant" Caceres on drums who is only 9 years old and Sebastian Caceres, 7 years old, on percussion along with distinguished Houston pianist Alex Navarro. Initially only intended to be a single of Caroling Caroling, Caceres wound up writing an original Christmas song in just two days.The Memories Of Christmas details the story of how fast the time goes by when children are young and how they grow and eventually leave the nest. Furthermore, Anthony Caceres will also release two videos of the actual session with no overdubs or any punch ins. The recording is raw and original with no AI assistance or vocal auto tune whatsoever and made the way music is suppose to be made. The session was recorded at Sound Arts Recording Studio in Houston, TX, by Recording Engineer Brian Baker along with Videographer Tan Truong. Both songs are already out on all digital platforms.The Memories Of Christmas video will be released on November 26, at 7:30 p.m. CST. Caroling Caroling video will be released on November 27th at 8:00 p.m. CST. The Caceres Legacy Continues ....

The Memories Of Christmas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.