Transport and communications statistics for May 2023

MACAU, June 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 249,338 as at end-May 2023, up by 1.0% year-on-year; light automobiles (114,181) and heavy motorcycles (108,407) rose by 1.0% and 2.0% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in May went up by 41.8% year-on-year to 1,032 (325 of them were electric), with that of light automobiles rising by 60.4% to 470 (128 of them were electric). From January to May 2023, new registration of motor vehicles grew by 8.5% year-on-year to 4,961. Number of traffic accidents in May dropped by 4.9% year-on-year to 943, with 355 persons injured. In the first five months of 2023, there were 5,128 traffic accidents, which resulted in 5 deaths and 1,794 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in May hiked by 56.2% year-on-year to 614,013 trips, of which light automobile trips (573,611) surged by 58.9%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in May fell by 40.5% year-on-year to 3,051 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (2,896 tonnes) took up 94.9% of the total. In the first five months of 2023, cross-border vehicular traffic (2,686,876 trips) leapt by 63.2% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (12,735 tonnes) slid by 34.3%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo went up by 32.0% year-on-year to 17,738 tonnes in May; cargo being handled at the Ká-Hó Harbour (11,642 tonnes) expanded by 255.6% whereas that being shipped through the Inner Harbour (6,096 tonnes) declined by 40.0%. From January to May 2023, gross weight of port containerized cargo rose by 15.5% year-on-year to 76,172 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 3,174 trips in May, a sharp rise of 465.8% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo rose by 7.8% year-on-year to 4,822 tonnes in May, of which outward cargo (4,340 tonnes) increased by 8.6% whereas inward cargo (360 tonnes) decreased by 23.0%. From January to May 2023, number of arriving and departing commercial flights soared by 148.6% year-on-year to 12,336 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (17,799 tonnes) diminished by 22.4%.

As at the end of May, there were 90,037 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 6.8% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 5.1% year-on-year to 1,293,791; postpaid subscribers (960,050) and prepaid SIM card subscribers (333,741) rose by 6.1% and 2.4% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 710,059 as at end-May, an increase of 3.4% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in May grew by 2.6% year-on-year to 147 million hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in the first five months of 2023 went up by 3.8% to 727 million hours.