Actualize the development strategy of “1+4” adequate diversification — 11th MITE grandly commences today (30 June) Highest number of exhibitors and buyers since inception

MACAU, June 30 - The 11th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (referred to as the “Expo” or “MITE”) grandly commenced today (30 June). This edition is the first to be held after the lifting of travel restrictions in Macao. Themed as “MITE connects the World”, the Expo once again welcomes tourism and related industry delegates from near and far to Macao. Committed to the Macao SAR Government’s development strategy of “1+4” adequate diversification, the 11th MITE presents six major highlights to support the trade to explore business opportunities and jointly create a new outlook for tourism.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR and the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao SAR, MITE is organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and coordinated by Macau Travel Agency Association.

The officiating guests at the opening ceremony include Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Ho Iat Seng; Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Ho Hau Wah; Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Huang Liuquan; Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Liu Xianfa; Secretary General of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia, Datuk Hajah Saraya binti Arbi; Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, Lei Wai Nong; Deputy Director-General of the Bureau of International Exchanges and Cooperation (Department of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs) of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, Kong Lun; Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Raistlin Lau; Director General of Travel Industry Management Department of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, Nguyen Quy Phuong; Acting Director of Museums Department of Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports of Brunei Darussalam, Pengiran Haji Rosli bin Pengiran Haji Halus; Deputy Director General of Planning and International Cooperation Department of Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of the Lao PDR, Maniphanh Luangsisongkham; Deputy Director General for Hotels and Tourism of Myanmar, Zeyar Myo Aung; Tourism Attaché of Philippine Department of Tourism, Ireneo Hernandez Reyes; Deputy Secretary of Hengqin Working Committee of Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Director of the Hengqin Office of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province, and Deputy Director of Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Nie Xinping; Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, Ku Mei Leng; Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries (Macao), Ji Xianzheng; Tourism Director of Visit Portugal in China, Tiago Brito; MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, and President of Macau Travel Agency Association, Alex Lao, together with the representatives of co-organizers and leading partners.

Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, remarked in his speech that 2023 marks the dawn of realizing the guiding principles set forth by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. This year, Macao’s tourism industry welcomes a brand-new prospect, getting prepared to welcome tourists from around the world again. Public-private partnerships continue as a collaborative pursuit of market diversification and greater revival in tourism and the economy. In this especially meaningful year, MITE will capitalize on the opportunities brought by the national development and Macao’s unique strengths. By actualizing the development strategy of “1+4” adequate diversification, the event will forge a new platform for cooperation in “tourism +”, connecting members of the travel trade across the globe in Macao, to widen regional and international tourism cooperation, and create more business opportunities just as the theme “MITE Connects the World”.

Deputy Director-General of the Bureau of International Exchanges and Cooperation (Department of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs) of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, Kong Lun, indicated in his remarks that MITE plays a key enhancer for the Greater Bay Area’s integrated development and Macao’s transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. He hopes that the Expo can keep attaining higher international standard and service quality, becoming a prestigious international travel fair that exudes Macao’s unique characteristics and strengths, a major platform that enriches Macao’s dynamic as a world centre of tourism and leisure and fosters adequate economic diversification in accord with the city’s quest for progress and innovation. He envisions that MITE will strategically meet and integrate with the national development, deepen exchange and cooperation, and build a strong bridge for the Mainland and Macao’s travel trade to open up a broader landscape for development.

The most exhibitors and buyers since inception

The 11th MITE takes place at Halls A and B, Cotai Expo of the Venetian Macao from 30 June – 2 July 2023. The exhibition space covers a total area of 23,000 square meters and features 886 booths. As the first edition held after Macao’s border reopening, the Expo gathers 512 exhibitors including 69 international exhibitors and 253 Mainland exhibitors, 18 from Taiwan region, 7 from Hong Kong and 165 from Macao. There are about 500 buyers, including international and Mainland hosted buyers, as well as buyers from the Greater Bay Area and so forth.

Travel agencies, tourism-related entities and businesses from 39 countries and regions in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa and Oceania are joining the Expo as exhibitors. National tourism offices of Portugal, Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and other countries are marking their participation as well. Other exhibitors include 78 entities from 13 Guangdong cities, 33 from countries and regions along the Belt and Road and 9 from Portuguese-speaking countries.

The Expo once again features the online “Cloud” series including “Cloud Invitation”, “Cloud B2B”, “Cloud Live Broadcast” and “Cloud Contract Signing”, to widen the business networking and sales channels and facilitate new partnerships. “Cloud B2B” is taking place from 5 June until 4 July, with close to 2,000 sessions held prior to the Expo. At the Expo, exhibitors and buyers are meeting each other for business matching on site. More “Cloud B2B” sessions can continue after the Expo.

Six major highlights widen business opportunities

To actualize the development strategy of “1+4” adequate diversification, enrich Macao’s offer as a world centre of tourism and leisure and deepen cross-sector integration of “tourism +”, MITE presents six major highlights as follows to create various business opportunities: debut the “1 + 4” Pavilion to advance the development of the four major industries; gather momentum from industry participants worldwide to usher in a new tourism outlook; bring together international Cities of Gastronomy in Macao for a diverse presentation of flavors and culinary arts; deepen regional cooperation and build an ideal destination for multiple-day visits; deepen integration of “tourism + culture and creativity” through IP authorization, and organize the first educational tour forum to boost the synergy of “tourism + education”.

International exhibition zones and pavilions return with colorful programs

Graced by the presence of exhibitors from worldwide once again, this edition of the Expo encompasses international, Mainland and Hong Kong-Macao-Taiwan Region exhibition zones which spotlight a kaleidoscope of tourism resources, latest information and products from around the world. Portugal Tourism Board is running the first Portugal Pavilion at MITE along with 13 tourism businesses in participation. Portuguese band, Portuguese Folk Dance and traditional Fado music performances are taking place at the Pavilion. The Thailand Pavilion also offers colorful activities. Renowned travel connoisseur for Thailand, Roger Wu, is hosting sharing sessions and fan meetings with Tom Yum Family. Visitors can also enjoy traditional dance performances from Thailand. Pavilions run by different countries from Latin America and the Caribbean present dance and singing, acrobatic dance and tango performances among other highlights. Well-known travel writer Kam Ling is hosting a book signing session for Our Last Destroy, her novel themed after Argentine tango, at the Expo.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism leads tourism offices and travel trade delegations from 24 provinces and municipalities to promote the abundant tourism resources across the Mainland at the Expo. In addition, tourist cities from across the Greater Bay Area provide the latest information for multi-destination travel and together brand the Greater Bay Area as one destination. The Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin holds a cultural tourism presentation seminar and arranges a familiarization visit for international buyers to inspect Hengqin’s tourism resources and cultural tourism products in the Cooperation Zone, to brand Macao and Hengqin as one destination.

Colorful zones and pavilions showcase diverse “tourism +”

There are colorful and spectacular exhibit zones, pavilions and highlights such as the “1+4” Pavilion, City of Gastronomy Showcase, Gastronomy Pavilion, The Cellar and Macao Creative Pavilion. Close to 20 enterprises from the four major industries of health and wellness, modern financial services, innovative technology, conferences and exhibitions, commerce and trade, as well as culture and sports in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and Macao are promoting their business at the new “1+4” Pavilion. The “Combining Capital, Intelligence and Commerce to Build a Cultural Tourism and Financial Ecosystem — Macao Cultural Tourism and Finance Salon” and the “Macao International Health Management and Wellness Tourism Forum” will be held on 1 July to foster the development of the four major industries.

The Expo once again showcases Macao’s offer as a Creative City of Gastronomy and the charm of “tourism + gastronomy”. The City of Gastronomy Showcase gathers chefs from 23 UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy including Macao for a manifestation of culinary arts. 18 local catering businesses are serving signature delicacies at the Gastronomy Pavilion, including awarded restaurants in iFood Award 2022 organized by a local catering association. The Cellar debuts at MITE as a new highlight where 16 Mainland, Hong Kong and Macao exhibitors present a range of wine and liquor products from Portugal, France, Italy and other countries. Bartenders of the six integrated resorts will mix cocktails from creative recipes, one of them inspired by the 11th MITE.

Other wonderful activities at The Cellar include the “Introduction to Wine and Winemaking” Certificate Course, “Wine Tasting” sessions, Meet The Macau Beer Master Workshop, Macau Beer Drinking Contest and more. Individuals aged 18 or above are welcome to join. The price of admission to each “Wine Tasting” session is 100 patacas, while other activities are free of charge. Interested individuals can register online or sign up for the activities at the Expo. The quota is limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Expo and the Cultural Affairs Bureau jointly present the Macao Creative Pavilion to promote local original products of intellectual property and organize ten IP Brand Promotion Sessions, with the aim to foster local businesses’ development and cooperation with their counterparts from different regions and deepen the integration of “tourism + culture and creativity”. Five famous cultural museums in the Mainland, including Suzhou Museum, Sanxingdui Museum, Jinsha Site Museum, Nanjing Museum Administration and Jingdezhen China Ceramics Museum mark their appearance at MITE with a variety of handicrafts, cultural and creative products on sale.

To foster educational tourism development in Macao and boost the synergy of “tourism + education”, the “Macao Educational Tour Development Forum” is held at MITE for the first time. Mainland experts and municipal governments are invited to elaborate on the concept of educational tour and share their experience in developing their cities as an educational travel destination respectively.

During the three-day Expo, there will be over 50 tourism presentation sessions, forums and activities, including tourism presentations and activities held by Mainland provinces and municipalities, for participants to learn more about industry trends and tourism resources of different destinations.

Time-limited offers and MAK MAK grand lucky draw

During the Expo, a number of exhibitors present time-limited special offers, including the MITE special offers presented by Air Macau and EVA Air in partnership with Hong Kong and Macao travel agencies. Expo visitors can join the “MAK MAK grand lucky draw” once again this year by purchasing any product(s) worth 300 patacas or above on site for a chance to win air tickets, hotel stay, digital products and other prizes. They can also enter another lucky draw with admission tickets in hand. Furthermore, MITE presents an online game again this year. Between 16 June and 2 July, participants can join the online game “MITE Connects the World” for chances to win wonderful prizes.

Special offers are promoted on different platforms via “Cloud Live Broadcast”

This year, 14 Macao and Mainland anchors are invited to help exhibitors promote their products and conduct live-stream sale on nine e-commerce and social media platforms including Taobao, Douyin, Facebook, Weibo, Aomi, WeChat, Mafengwo, Xiaohongshu and Miaopai, to offer information about exhibitors’ special offers and products to a wider audience beyond the Expo. Like before, live streams of the event is available on MITE’s official website. Event highlights are also released concurrently on MGTO’s official pages on Weibo, Facebook and other social networks.

Free admission for the public

Because of event arrangements, the opening hours of the 11th MITE on the first day (30 June) is adjusted as from 12 noon to 6 p.m. The schedule for the next two days is unchanged: from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 1 July and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 2 July. Admission tickets are distributed for free at the entrance of Hall A of Cotai Expo. During the Expo, free shuttle bus service is provided along three routes between the event venue and four local points. Free parking is available to the public at Hall C.

For the fascinating program and latest information, please visit MITE’s official website: www.mitexpo.mo, or follow MITE on Facebook and WeChat.