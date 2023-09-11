Starmax Showcase New Smart Watch at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show, October 18-21, 2023
Starmax is going to join Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show in Hong Kong from October 18th to 21st. Come to our booth and see our latest smartwatches.SHENZHEN, CHINA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Starmax Technology, the leading provider of innovative smart watches, is ready to participate in the upcoming Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show, scheduled to be held in AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong from 18th to 21st October 2023.
The Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show is a leading international event for sourcing electronics. It connects buyers and suppliers worldwide, featuring over 4,000 exhibition booths displaying smart home devices, consumer electronics, and components.
As a national-level high-tech enterprise, Starmax Technology has carved a niche in the market with its exceptional offerings in the realms of smartwatches, fitness trackers, and smart home devices. We go beyond the mere provision of sports data management and health monitoring software, we also provide customers with one-stop customization solutions.
Don't miss our best-selling smartwatch model, the S5 fitness tracker (4th generation), on display at the show. It's a global hit among Starmax partners and has been sold in over 50 countries. The S5 Fitness Tracker (4th Gen) features advanced chips and sensors, supporting health functions like body temperature, heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep pattern analysis. New additions include real-time sports heart rate detection, one-click measurement of 5 health indicators, and the MAI Score.
During the event, Starmax's latest smartwatch model, the GTS7 smartwatch, will also make its debut. Equipped with a brand-new chipset, GTS7 smart watch excels in operating speed and battery life while optimizing UI design, the MAI Score, and more. Moreover, the GTS7 smartwatch supports convenient operations such as one-click Bluetooth connection, Bluetooth calls, and One-tap Measurement of 5 indicators, making daily life more intelligent and convenient.
"We are delighted to present our latest smart watch innovations at the Global Resources Mobile Electronics Show, and we invite attendees to visit our booth and experience firsthand the exceptional features and capabilities of our latest smartwatch models," said Kasi, CPO at Starmax Technology.
We will provide detailed product demonstrations and offer professional customized recommendations at the booth. You are welcome to join us to be among the first to experience our latest smartwatch models, and learn more about our integrated hardware and software solutions.
We look forward to meeting you from October 18th to 21st, 2023, at Hall 5 of the Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo. For more information, please visit the Starmax Technology website at istarmax.com.
Contact us: sales@istarmax.com
Exhibition Information:
Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show (Hong Kong Show)
Open Days: October 18-21, 2023
Location: AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong
Booth: 5B28, Hall 5
Transit Guide:
Metro: MTR Airport Express Line, alight at AsiaWorld Expo Station.
Other transits see: https://www.asiaworld-expo.com/en-us/visiting/getting-here/directions/
Visitor Registration:
https://www.globalsources.com/tradeShows/HK/register
Cynthia L
Shenzhen Starmax Technology Co.,Ltd
sales@istarmax.com
