Statement Reaffirming Montgomery County Council’s Commitment to the Values of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
MARYLAND, July 1 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 30, 2023
Today, the Montgomery County Council issued the following statement reaffirming its commitment to the values of diversity, equity and inclusion for all people, despite the recent U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings to restrict affirmative action in college admissions for students of color and limit LGBTQ+ protections.
Yesterday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard overturned the 2003 landmark ruling in Grutter v. Bollinger, which established that race could be considered as a factor in the college admissions process because universities had a compelling interest in maintaining diverse campuses. Today, the court ruled in favor of a web designer who refused to create websites for same-sex weddings.
“The members of the Montgomery County Council express our frustration and extreme disappointment with the recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings, which overturned more than 40 years of legal precedent regarding racial equity in higher education and are focused on rolling back efforts to achieve equity and social justice across our society.
“Just over a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the court has made consecutive rulings that once again turn a blind eye to the ongoing and persistent racial disparities and social inequities that continue to plague our education systems, our workplaces, healthcare and so much more.
“The decision to strike down affirmative action will impact the social and educational mobility of Black and brown students and stands to have enduring implications beyond higher education for generations to come.
“Today’s 303 Creative v. Elenis ruling is a blow to LGBTQ+ protections. It sends a message that LGBTQ+ individuals can be discriminated against without consequences and creates a significant gap in anti-discrimination law. Many jurisdictions across the nation have enacted legislation aimed at limiting the rights of LGBTQ+ people. This ruling further emboldens these efforts by limiting access to goods and services.
“Regardless of these court rulings, we will continue to uplift and support communities that have been historically disadvantaged and disenfranchised, and we will continue to respect and value all identities. These rulings will not deter our work toward racial equity and social justice in our community.
“The Council remains united in the belief that our society is nourished when people from all walks of life come together to learn, live, work and interact with one another. As one of the most diverse jurisdictions in the nation, we know that our diversity is our greatest strength. We will move forward as One Montgomery."
