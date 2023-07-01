Statement Reaffirming Montgomery County Council’s Commitment to the Values of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

MARYLAND, July 1 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 30, 2023

Today, the Montgomery County Council issued the following statement reaffirming its commitment to the values of diversity, equity and inclusion for all people, despite the recent U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings to restrict affirmative action in college admissions for students of color and limit LGBTQ+ protections.

Yesterday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard overturned the 2003 landmark ruling in Grutter v. Bollinger, which established that race could be considered as a factor in the college admissions process because universities had a compelling interest in maintaining diverse campuses. Today, the court ruled in favor of a web designer who refused to create websites for same-sex weddings.