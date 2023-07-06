The Beljanski Foundation Presents Virtual Healthy Tuesdays: Exploring the Food of the Future

Taking place on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST).

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beljanski Foundation is thrilled to announce its upcoming Virtual Healthy Tuesday event, "Food of the future, what will we eat tomorrow?" taking place on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST). The event will feature distinguished speakers Sylvie Beljanski and Kristine Bahr, MS, LDN, and will be hosted on the Zoom platform.

In an era defined by rapid technological advancements and a growing global population, the way we produce, consume, and perceive food is experiencing a monumental shift. Factors such as climate change, resource scarcity, and a global political agenda are driving us toward a new epoch of gastronomic innovation. The Beljanski Foundation recognizes the significance of this transformative period and aims to explore the future of food, where sustainability, innovation, and gastronomy intersect to create a wealth of possibilities and address the potential consequences of these changes on our health.

During this Virtual Healthy Tuesday event, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with live presentations by Sylvie Beljanski and Kristine Bahr, MS, LDN. These esteemed speakers will shed light on the intricacies of the evolving food landscape and its impact on our well-being. A dedicated question-and-answer session with the keynote speakers will provide a platform for participants to gain further insights and address their queries directly.

The Beljanski Foundation is proud to share that 100% of the event proceeds will be donated to support its mission. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, The Beljanski Foundation funds groundbreaking anticancer research aimed at providing natural approaches to cancer treatment and ultimately finding a cure. By attending this event, participants will not only gain valuable knowledge but will also contribute to this noble cause.

Additionally, all attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the eBook, "The Beljanski® Approach to Cancer," offering valuable information and insights into alternative cancer treatments. Exciting raffle giveaways and numerous surprises await participants throughout the event, promising an engaging and memorable experience.

To secure a spot at this thought-provoking event, interested individuals can RSVP through the following link: https://crm.maisonbeljanski.com/event/food-of-the-future-what-will-we-eat-tomorrow-07-11-2023-19-00-us-eastern-324/register

Join The Beljanski Foundation on July 11th for the next Virtual Healthy Tuesday, as we delve into the future of food and explore the fascinating intersection of sustainability, innovation, and gastronomy. Together, let us shape a healthier tomorrow.

About The Beljanski Foundation:

The Beljanski Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and funding groundbreaking research in the field of natural medicine for the prevention and treatment of cancer. Through its initiatives, the foundation aims to advance scientific knowledge and provide alternative approaches to cancer care.