Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,286 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,100 in the last 365 days.

Upcoming remedial repairs on Kūhiō Highway as part of Kūhiō Highway Short-term Improvements

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of upcoming night work on Kūhiō Highway, between Kuamoʻo Road and Temporary Kapaʻa Bypass Road as part of the Kūhiō Highway Short-term Improvements project.

Two lanes will be closed in either direction on Kūhiō Highway, on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for remedial asphalt pavement repairs. Two-way traffic will contraflow through the remaining open lanes during work hours. 

Crews will be addressing areas to bring pavement and the connections between pavement sections to acceptable smoothness standards. After this is completed, lane smoothness will be assessed to meet HDOT standards. Results may require additional remediation work to bring lanes to acceptable standards.

This project will be substantially complete after the new lane meets HDOT’s standards for smoothness. Full completion of the Kūhiō Highway Short-term Improvements project is scheduled for August 2023. All remaining work will be completed at night to reduce impact to the traveling public. 

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure. HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations.

 

###

You just read:

Upcoming remedial repairs on Kūhiō Highway as part of Kūhiō Highway Short-term Improvements

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more