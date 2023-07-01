RE: Westminster Barracks / Possession/Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession Cocaine, Possession of Firearm in Commission of Felony
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1004303
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 6/30/23 at 1237 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 North, Brattleboro, VT
VIOLATIONS: Possession and Trafficking Fentanyl in Excess of 20g, Possession of crack/cocaine base, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony
ACCUSED: Melinda Morgan
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
ACCUSED: Dale Morgan
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
SUMMARY:
On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a stop on the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Melinda Morgan and the passenger was identified as Dale Taylor. Further investigation determined they were in possession of 1,100 glassine bags containing suspected fentanyl as well as crack/cocaine base and multiple firearms.
Both individuals were arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. They were issued a citation and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 08/29/2023 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/2023 0830
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGES
