Traffic Fatality: 1000 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Monday, June 26, 2023, in the 1000 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 11:21 p.m., a stolen 2021 Honda Monkey 125cc motorcycle, operated by a 49-year-old male not wearing a helmet, was traveling southbound in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road, NE, when he lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle. The operator was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center and was listed in critical and unstable condition. On Friday, June 30, 2023, the operator was pronounced.

The decedent has been identified as 49-year-old Robert Hall, of a Northeast, Washington, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

###