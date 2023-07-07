Landscape Lighting ~ J. Montgomery Designs, A Landscape Architecture Firm
J. Montgomery Designs creates unparalleled outdoor spaces that inspire, function, and last. With decades of experience, we have it down to an art.”ALAMO , CA, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During the summer months, people often stay outside later due to the nice weather, so this is the time of year that landscape lighting really shines. Lending cozy elegance to the night landscape and safely illuminating paths and steps, lighting allows everyone to enjoy all of the outdoor living spaces all night long.
— John Montgomery
Landscape lighting can create an ambient evening experience, illuminating a dining area, gracing a wall with mood-defining sconces, or twinkling overhead from a pergola’s beams. Beautiful in their simplicity, café lights and pendant lamps offer atmospheric illumination, more for the ambiance than for powerful light. When it comes to the patio, there are infinite choices for these focal light fixtures. Based on the style of a space and its use, designers choose lighting with the same detailed care that we put into every other aspect of the landscape. If there are choices to be made for the landscape, it is recommend to pick a fixture theme and sticking with it. Matching is never a bad thing when it comes to good design.
In lighting pathways and steps, there are again myriad choices to be made! For a more modern look, inset lighting or riser lights on steps and walls are minimalist and effective. Many landscape architects use them on projects of all styles for their pleasing aesthetic and practicality. For ornamental lighting, especially on a path the winds though a garden, downward-facing path lights are classic. For convenience and lasting durability, lighting that can be controlled by an interior switch (or a phone app), making this the best way to go. LED landscape lighting lasts for a long time on minimal energy. Solar path lights are getting better, but there are fewer options, and of course they don’t do great in shade.
Finally, in lighting gardens, fountains, and other features, there are a variety of techniques to highlight focal points and create definition. Up-lights on trees, shrubs, walls and sculpture have powerful impact, and well lights at the edge of a border can create an ambient effect. The one key to landscape lighting is keeping the light where it is wanted! Choosing lower lumen wattage lighting and angling fixtures away from the eyes of guests (and neighbors) will create beautiful, non-blinding lighting. With that in mind, bring lighting into outdoor spaces and use the landscape all night long in a safe manner!
