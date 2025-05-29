Montgomery Robbins, Inc. Shares How to Hire a Landscape Design Pro

Montgomery Robbins creates unparalleled outdoor spaces that inspire, function, and last. With over 50 years in the industry and a decade of mastering remote designs, we have it down to an art.” — John Montgomery

ALAMO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the demand for personalized and functional outdoor living spaces continues to grow, homeowners may find themselves asking the important question: Should I hire a Landscape Architect or a Landscape Designer? A new guide aims to simplify the decision-making process by outlining key differences between the two roles and offering helpful tips for hiring the right professional for any landscape project.While both Landscape Architects and Landscape Designers can create beautiful, inspiring outdoor environments, the scope of their legal and technical capabilities differs significantly. The distinction, experts say, often comes down to licensing and regulatory knowledge.“Landscape Architects are licensed professionals trained to work with complex site challenges like hillsides, structural patios, retaining walls, and swimming pools,” John Montgomery , Principal Architect from Montgomery Robbins, Inc. , notes. “We're required to understand local construction codes, permitting, grading, and drainage – which makes a Landscape Architect essential for projects involving major structural or safety considerations.”For simpler projects without extensive earth-moving or structural elements, a Landscape Designer may be a viable and more cost effective option. Designers typically specialize in planting plans, aesthetic hardscaping, lighting, irrigation, and other surface-level improvements. However, it’s worth noting that Landscape Architects are equally capable of delivering these designs as well.Beyond credentials, homeowners are encouraged to consider additional factors like professional reputation, referrals from friends and family, and the quality of portfolios or previous work. Clear budget discussions and transparent design estimates are also essential early in the process.Many firms, including Montgomery Robbins, Inc., use questionnaires to help homeowners articulate their goals. Since it is often reflective of how a company operates, an individual’s choice of firm should be influenced by the level of thoughtfulness demonstrated in each consultation.Typical questions might include:How do you plan to use your outdoor space? (e.g., dining, entertaining, gardening)Who will be using the space? (children, pets, guests, the elderly or individuals with physical impairments, etc.)Do you want a master plan or to focus on individual key areas?“These conversations help ensure that the selected professional is a true fit for the family’s needs, lifestyle, and vision,” John shares.For those beginning their journey toward a dream landscape, this guidance offers clarity and confidence in choosing the right design professional to bring it to life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.