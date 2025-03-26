Submit Release
Montgomery Robbins, Inc. Shares Why Corten Steel Is Gaining Popularity in Landscape Architecture

ALAMO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montgomery Robbins, Inc., a leading voice in innovative landscape architecture, announces the growing popularity and wide-ranging applications of Corten Steel—also known as weathering steel—in residential outdoor spaces.

Corten Steel has become a favored material in the world of landscape architecture and gardening, thanks to its unique combination of durability and visual appeal. Unlike conventional steel, Corten Steel forms a stable, rust-colored patina that resists further corrosion, offering a distinctive aesthetic while ensuring long-term performance in outdoor environments.

“Corten Steel brings a warm, modern feel to outdoor spaces, and its ability to age beautifully makes it ideal for long-lasting design,” said John Montgomery, Founding Landscape Architect at Montgomery Robbins, Inc. “We love integrating it into everything from planters and firepits to fences and even outdoor kitchens.”

The material’s versatility allows for endless design possibilities. It can be molded into a variety of shapes and sizes, and its low-maintenance nature makes it suitable for both urban parks and home gardens. Additionally, its weather resistance makes it an excellent choice for green roofs, vertical gardens, and other innovative landscaping applications.

“At our firm, we believe details matter,” added John. “Incorporating Corten Steel into unexpected places creates a warm, inviting atmosphere that elevates any design.”

As sustainable and stylish outdoor solutions continue to trend, Corten Steel remains a top choice for designers, architects, and homeowners looking to blend form and function in their outdoor environments.

