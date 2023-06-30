Governor Newsom: California is Deploying 100+ New CHP Officers To Keep You Safe

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 101 new CHP officers were sworn in today and will soon be deployed across the state to improve public safety. With the addition of these new officers, CHP — the largest state police agency in the United States — now has over 6,550 sworn officers assigned across California.

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today welcomed 101 new officers to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The newest members of the CHP were sworn in today by CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee during a graduation ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento. The new officers will be deployed in communities across California, including in San Francisco as part of the Governor’s recently expanded joint public safety operation.

“This diverse group of officers represents the best of California,” said Governor Newsom. “I’m profoundly grateful they have chosen to answer the call to serve — and committed themselves to improving public safety and building trust across the Golden State.”

With the addition of these new officers, CHP — the largest state police agency in the United States — now has over 6,550 sworn officers assigned across California. The 101 officers sworn in today are part of the CHP’s multiyear recruiting campaign to fill 1,000 vacant officer positions by hiring qualified individuals from California’s diverse communities. Next month, a new class of 128 cadets is expected to join the two existing cadet classes at the CHP Academy, bringing the total number of CHP cadets in training to 366. This will mark the highest number of cadets in training in 14 years.

Since taking office, Governor Newsom has taken nation-leading action to strengthen public safety through increased public safety funding, justice reforms, and innovation. The Governor placed a moratorium on the death penalty, bolstered support for victims and survivors of crime, invested in officer health and well-being, ended the state’s use of private for-profit prisons, signed legislation to build trust between communities and law enforcement, and announced record-level funding to bolster public safety, including through the Real Public Safety plan. In 2022, the administration launched “the CHP 1,000” campaign to recruit a diverse array of prospective applicants to serve California and advance public safety.

