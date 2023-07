TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

CS/CS/HB 1121 – Florida Retirement System

CS/SB 1416 – Dissolution of Marriage

To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.

The Governor vetoed the following bill today:

CS/CS/SB 1188 – Contract Liability

To view the veto transmittal letter, click here.

