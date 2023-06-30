Changes to the S.F. Salmon River Chinook fishery take effect after July 4

Idaho Fish and Game is reducing the sport fishery for Chinook salmon in the South Fork of the Salmon River to two-days a week after July 4 to ensure harvest remains within management guidelines. Fish and Game staff will review harvest after the Fourth of July holiday, and if harvest objectives have not been met, Chinook fishing on the South Fork of the Salmon River will reopen for two-days a week, Saturdays and Sundays starting July 8.

With harvest accumulating rapidly, the remainder of the season on the South Fork Salmon River is not expected to last long so if anglers want to fish for Chinook on the South Fork this year, get there soon while the fishing is good.

To see the full seasons and rules, click on the Chinook Fishing webpage.