Public Day-Use Angling Access is Allowed at Palouse Pond

Coordination between PotlatchDeltic and Fish and Game confirms that Palouse Pond is open for day-use public angling only. This means there is no camping at the pond (except by annually leasing the campground).

Recent confusion regarding fishing access at Palouse Pond had many anglers thinking the pond was off limits. Due to these access concerns, Fish and Game had recently quit stocking the pond. Because PotlatchDeltic allows day-use public angling at the pond, Fish and Game as begun stocking it once again. The most recent stocking of 400 trout occurred June 16th, 2023. Happy Fishing!!!

PotlatchDeltic permits public access to sportsman through IDFG’s Large Tracts Program. Maps of these properties can be found on IDFG’s Website. As a reminder, Potlatch requires a camping permit for dispersed camping sites, and offers camping leases for folks looking to lock down access to a site for the summer. Detailed information and maps of camping sites and the required permits can be found on the PotlatchDeltic Recreation Website.