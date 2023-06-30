GMSDC Statement on Supreme Court's Affirmative Action Ruling
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council issued the following statement today on the Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling:
As the primary advocate for supplier diversity and small business development in Georgia, the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council wishes to express its profound disappointment and voice our opposition to the recent Supreme Court decision reversing hundreds of years or progress in higher education. As a business community, we are all keenly aware of the downstream impacts of a good education - or a lack thereof - and how integral higher education can be to the pursuit of the American dream.
The state of Georgia is the home base of the American civil rights movement, the place that gave birth to so many of the hard-won freedoms and liberties that African Americans fought so hard for throughout generations. The huge disadvantages wrought by centuries of oppression still persist today, in areas that range from education to income, housing opportunity to criminal justice, and health care to generational wealth. It is both disingenuous and unrealistic to propose to rectify these gaps by simply declaring it to be so. There is much work yet to be done in these areas, and this ruling slows progress dramatically in a most critical arena.
We work to foster a more equitable America, in pursuit of what we call economic equity, that provides opportunity on an equal basis to all. Let us not lose sight of the fact that the effects of historical discrimination on traditionally disadvantaged communities are deep and long-lasting. We cannot stop what we’ve begun. This cannot stand.
We call upon lawmakers, educational institutions, and community leaders to join us in the fight for educational equity and reject policies that perpetuate systemic inequalities. Together, we can strive towards a society that embraces the principles of diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunity for all.
About the GMSDC
The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (GMSDC), is a 48-year-old not-for-profit organization that fosters value-driven partnerships that may otherwise not be possible between corporate entities, ethnic minority-owned businesses and government entities in the state of Georgia. With over 400 national and local corporate members and more than 1,000 certified minority business enterprises, the GMSDC is the leader in supplier diversity and minority business development in Georgia. The GMSDC is headquartered in Atlanta and is an affiliate of National Minority Supplier Development Council. For more information, call 404-589-4929 or visit www.gmsdc.org.
