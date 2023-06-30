James L. Easterly Building dedicated by IDOT in Springfield

ILLINOIS, June 30 - Facility next to main Dirksen Parkway headquarters to serve agency's District 6





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced its new District 6 headquarters at 3215 Executive Drive in Springfield has been named in honor of longtime employee and former Director of Highways James L. Easterly. The dedication ceremony was held June 30, with remembrances from family and colleagues while showcasing the new space.





"It would be difficult to find an employee more widely beloved by his colleagues than James Easterly," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "A mentor to many and a friend to all, Jim used the knowledge gained from years of experience to serve the residents of Illinois with excellence. The dedication of the District 6 headquarters is a reminder of the quality of service to which we all should aspire."





Easterly, who passed away in 2011, worked at IDOT from the time he graduated high school until he retired in 2003. Throughout his career, he filled numerous roles, from resident engineer to statewide construction engineer, district engineer and, finally, director of highways.





"Our family could not be more appreciative of this recognition. The James L. Easterly Building is a tremendous way to honor someone who devoted his career to public service and improving the lives of others," said Easterly's wife, Gale Easterly. "More important than the name on the building is the work that takes place inside of it. We are humbled that Jim's legacy continues today through the dedication and commitment of IDOT employees to improving safety and quality of life for all of Illinois."





Originally built in 1990 one block south of the main IDOT headquarters at the Harry R. Hanley Building on Dirksen Parkway, the 68,000-square-foot property was purchased in 2020 with the goal of renovating it to house District 6 staff. With renovations substantially complete, employees will begin moving into the new workspace this summer.





The move will bring all District 6 office staff together in the same building, making collaboration more efficient and eliminating cross-town trips for in-person meetings. For several decades, District 6 has operated from two locations: 126 E. Ash St. and 1340 N. Ninth St. in the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency complex. A new rail corridor proposed by the Springfield rail consolidation project will cut through the IEPA complex, making a move necessary.





District 6 serves the following Illinois counties: Adams, Brown, Cass, Christian, Hancock,

Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler and

Scott.