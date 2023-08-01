Sunstone’s Pro E Electromagnetic Weld Head Includes Full Monitoring, and Sets New Standards for High Precision Welding
Sunstone introduced its newest electromagnetic weld head, the Pro E, that sets new standards for high precision welding and manufacturing.
The Pro E is a premium weld head, setting a very high standard in performance and consequently providing manufacturers with a high standard in quality control.”PAYSON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone Engineering, developer of advanced micro welding technology, introduced its newest electromagnetic weld head, the Pro E, which includes full monitoring capabilities and sets new standards for high precision welding and manufacturing.
— Jonathan Young
The Sunstone Pro E weld head, available in a parallel or opposed electrode configuration, is a high precision, low force weld head designed for applications that require precise pressure, displacement, and position control. The Pro E uses an advanced electromagnetic drive that provides the smoothest, most consistent welding results compared to other weld heads. The Pro E offers force, displacement, and positional feedback generating consistent welding results from one weld to the next. Ideal for automated manufacturing processes, the Pro E ensures every weld is completed within predetermined specifications without operator intervention.
“The advanced electromagnetic drive design is the secret to the success behind the Pro E,” said Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone Welders. “Manufacturers will be impressed by this weld head’s fluid motion, high precision, the amount of data it provides, and that it is ready to become a part of any automated manufacturing process. The Pro E is a premium weld head, setting a very high standard in performance and consequently providing manufacturers with a high standard in quality control.”
The Pro E has a base that can be quickly adjusted to provide the perfect electrode height for any workpiece or application. Given that force, displacement, and positional feedback are built into the weld head, the Pro E does not require additional components to provide full monitoring, which saves valuable space in tight manufacturing environments.
The Pro E has a force range of 1 to 25 pounds a maximum electrode stroke of 25 mm, and a footprint of 13 inches long, 8 inches wide, and 24 inches in height (for the parallel model).
Operators will favor the Pro E’s data feedback. When paired with Sunstone’s CD, DC, HF, and AC welders, operators can program the Pro E with follow-up force and weld-to-displacement parameters for consistent welding results. When working with tungsten, copper, molybdenum, and other reactive metals, the operator can program the weld head to minimize splash by automatically adjusting to data feedback coming from the Pro E.
Built in the United States with a noticeable robust look and feel, the Pro E is designed for high-output manufacturing environments and associated industrial requirements. The Pro E has a standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty and qualifies for the Sunstone Circle product protection program that protects the Pro E above and beyond the scope of the warranty.
Manufacturers with automated processes, such as those engaged in the automotive, electronics, battery, aerospace, and medical device industries will find the Pro E a viable solutions to their welding challenges.
About Sunstone Engineering
Sunstone Engineering LLC designs, engineers, and manufactures high-tech micro welding and engraving solutions for many different industries. Sunstone welding technologies and solutions includes laser, pulse arc, capacitive discharge, AC, linear DC, HF inverter, and hot bar reflow welding systems that are used in a variety of research and manufacturing fields and industries. Sunstone welders are used by Apple, NASA, MIT, GE, HP, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, multiple government and military agencies, and thousands of permanent jewelry artists. For more information visit www.sunstonewelders.com or call 801-658-0015.
Andy Jensen
Sunstone Engineering LLC
+1 385-999-5214
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube