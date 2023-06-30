Submit Release
News Search

There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,033 in the last 365 days.

Biden announces plan to address student debt in wake of Supreme Court decision

In a 6-3 ruling on the final day of its 2022-23 term, the court said a federal law allowing the government to "waive or modify" other laws in order to protect student debtors did not authorize the debt cancellation. "The authority to 'modify' statutes and regulations allows the Secretary (of Education) to make modest adjustments and additions to existing provisions, not transform them," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion, joined by the court's other conservatives.

You just read:

Biden announces plan to address student debt in wake of Supreme Court decision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more