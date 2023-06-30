Murder resentencing denial reversed

In People v. Reyes, the Supreme Court today holds a superior court erred in its denial of a petition for resentencing under 2018 legislation — Senate Bill 1437 — that limited criminal liability for felony murder and eliminated it for murder under the natural-and-probable-consequences doctrine. Application of that statutory change continues to occupy a considerable amount of the court’s resources. The court granted review in another SB 1437 case yesterday.
