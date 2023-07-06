Sunstone Reveals Dates for MicroWeld 2023, the only Welding Conference for Bench Jewelers and Permanent Jewelry Artists
Sunstone announced dates for MicroWeld 2023, the only welding conference for bench jewelers and permanent jewelry artists, scheduled for October 20- 22, 2023.
MicroWeld is an exceptional opportunity for bench jewelers and permanent jewelry artists to gain hands-on training, instruction, and connections.”PAYSON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone Welders, leading manufacturer of high-quality micro welders, has released the dates for MicroWeld 2023. This much-anticipated conference is widely recognized as the premier gathering for bench jewelers and permanent jewelry artists who are interested in honing their micro welding techniques. The conference will take place at Westgate Ski Lodge resort in Park City, Utah, from October 20th to October 22nd, 2023.
MicroWeld 2023, the premier conference for hands-on laser and pulse arc welder training, is proud to offer attendees a unique educational experience. The conference will feature three different educational tracks, each taught by experienced instructors: A laser welding course for bench jewelers, a pulse arc welding course for bench jewelers, and a permanent jewelry course.
Richard Beach, a 20-year goldsmith and laser welding veteran, will lead the laser welding track. Patrick McMillan and Melissa Muir, a master metalsmith and jewelry educator respectfully, will tag team on the pulse arc welding track. Shari Tammietti, an experienced entrepreneur and PJ artist, will lead the permanent jewelry track.
“MicroWeld is an exceptional opportunity for bench jewelers and permanent jewelry artists to gain hands-on training, instruction, and connections,” said Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone Welders LLC. “Our team has carefully curated a group of exceptional instructors to deliver an immersive learning experience. This experience is designed to cater to the needs of both bench jewelers and permanent jewelry artists alike.”
With a focus on the latest advances in micro welding technology, MicroWeld 2023 promises to offer attendees a unique and informative experience that will help them advance their skills and stay at the forefront of their field. MicroWeld 2023 attendees can look forward to gaining invaluable welding instruction through a combination of classroom teaching and hands-on practice sessions. In addition, the conference will offer open panel discussions and networking opportunities with other industry leaders.
"Our goal is to create a unique and memorable experience for MicroWeld attendees," says Young. “MicroWeld23 will be held at the Westgate Resort in Park City, Utah. The resort is in the heart of the Wasatch Mountains, which provide a picturesque backdrop to the entire experience. While we will ensure an intensive learning experience, we also want our attendees to have fun. MicroWeld 2022 promises to be an event that guests will look forward to returning to each year."
The conference venue for MicroWeld23 is the award-winning Westgate Resort in Park City, Utah. The resort offers guests the ultimate luxury experience, with elegant decor, comfortable rooms, and a wide range of amenities. Attendees can take in the breathtaking mountain views while enjoying the resort's pool, hot tubs, fitness center, spa, and more. The Westgate Resort is the perfect home base for exploring all that Park City has to offer. To register for MicroWeld23, please visit www.sunstonewelders.com/microweld or call +1-801- 658-0015. Space is limited and registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
About Sunstone Engineering
Sunstone Engineering LLC designs, engineers, and manufactures high-tech micro welding and engraving solutions for many different industries. Sunstone welding technologies and solutions includes laser, pulse arc, capacitive discharge, AC, linear DC, HF inverter, and hot bar reflow welding systems that are used in a variety of research and manufacturing fields and industries. Sunstone welders are used by Apple, NASA, MIT, GE, HP, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, multiple government and military agencies, and thousands of permanent jewelry artists. For more information visit www.sunstonewelders.com or call 801-658-0015.
